Alice Campbell Jordan
1923 - 2020
Alice Campbell Jordan, 96, of Charlotte, widow of Walker Daniel Jordan, Sr., died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 after a period of declining health.

She is survived by her three children, Linda Dianne Jordan (Conyers Norwood) of Greenville, SC, Walker Daniel Jordan, Jr. (Debbie) of Charlotte and William Ronald Jordan (Julie) of Clermont, FL. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Laura Anne Jordan, Walker Daniel Jordan, III, Justin Ronald Jordan (Erika) and Zakary Daniel Jordan.

Born August 30, 1923 in the community of Angelus in Chesterfield County, SC, Mrs. Jordan was the daughter of Duncan Luther and Margaret Winifred Clark Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Mettie C. Sullivan, William Rhett Campbell, Myrtle C. Morgan and Blanche C. Horton.

She was a valedictorian graduate of Macedonia-Angelus High School and married her childhood sweetheart, Walker, in 1944. Together they began a lifelong career in the automobile business. It started during World War II when Mr. Jordan bought a car, drove it home on leave, then sold it to a fellow serviceman. After the War they opened a used car business followed by new car franchises in Lancaster, SC, Gastonia, NC and, most notably, Charlotte.

Alice was a member of St. John's Baptist Church of Charlotte. She was an avid golfer who also enjoyed bridge, gardening, road trips with Walker in their motor home and socializing with her many friends.

The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers of Southminster Retirement Community as well as Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region for their cheerful and diligent care of Mrs. Jordan. They also wish to thank Dr. Douglas Aldrich for his devoted friendship with their mother.

A private service will be held for Mrs. Jordan.

In lieu of flowers, the Jordans request memorials be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, or the charity of one's choice.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
7043327133
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
