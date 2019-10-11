Alice Lina Coryell CASTLETON, VT - Alice Lina Coryell, 88, of Castleton died September 24, 2019, at Wintergreen Home in Brandon, VT. She was born on October 20, 1930, in Columbus, OH the daughter of John and Edith (Jones) Boehme. "Miss Alice" was a kind and thoughtful lady with a sense of humor and intelligence. She enjoyed travel, stylish clothes, any and all libraries, flowers, chocolate, animals, great food, PBS, reading, the daily newspaper, and a good mystery! Alice was always thrilled to travel. Earlier in life, Alice lived in Texas, Minnesota, Washington D.C., Germany, the Philippines, and for many years in Charlotte, N.C. She finally returned to her beloved Vermont (Glen Lake) in her final years. She was most proud of her lifetime work at the Equitable and the Town of Castleton. Survivors include her niece Sheryl Coryell of Castleton, and her niece Megan Palma and grand-niece Aria Palma of Homer, Alaska. She was predeceased by her ex-husband Bradford Kent Coryell. Per her wishes, there will be no public services. Memorials may be made to your local public library.

