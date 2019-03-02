Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Gibson. View Sign

Alice Gibson, 85, of Huntersville, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 1, 2019.



Alice was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church, The Homemakers Sunday School Class, and was a very active member of Woodmen of the World. She earned a business degree from Woman's College of Greensboro and was a long time employee of Bank of America working in the trust and tax department. Alice was a loving Christian who enjoyed her family, church, friends, and traveling, especially to the beach. She was preceded in death by her parents; John and Alberta Lowrance, husbands; Irvin McAuley, Jesse Lee Gibson, and son-in-law, Vernon "Butch" Saunders.



Mrs. Gibson is survived by her step daughters; Barbara Childers (James), Martha Saunders, God daughters; Norma Osborne Kelley (Mike), Elaine Osborne Harris (Ralph Gray Harris Jr), sister-in-Christ, Patricia T. Osborne, 6 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. Monday March 4, 2019 at Hopewell Baptist Church. Funeral services will start at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Sammy Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Huntersville Presbyterian Church Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church, 18841 Davidson-Concord Rd., Davidson, NC 28036 and to Baptist Children's Homes of NC, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361.



James Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at





Alice Gibson, 85, of Huntersville, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 1, 2019.Alice was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church, The Homemakers Sunday School Class, and was a very active member of Woodmen of the World. She earned a business degree from Woman's College of Greensboro and was a long time employee of Bank of America working in the trust and tax department. Alice was a loving Christian who enjoyed her family, church, friends, and traveling, especially to the beach. She was preceded in death by her parents; John and Alberta Lowrance, husbands; Irvin McAuley, Jesse Lee Gibson, and son-in-law, Vernon "Butch" Saunders.Mrs. Gibson is survived by her step daughters; Barbara Childers (James), Martha Saunders, God daughters; Norma Osborne Kelley (Mike), Elaine Osborne Harris (Ralph Gray Harris Jr), sister-in-Christ, Patricia T. Osborne, 6 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. Monday March 4, 2019 at Hopewell Baptist Church. Funeral services will start at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Sammy Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Huntersville Presbyterian Church Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church, 18841 Davidson-Concord Rd., Davidson, NC 28036 and to Baptist Children's Homes of NC, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361.James Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com Funeral Home James Funeral Home

10520 Arahova Drive

Huntersville , NC 28078

(704) 584-9004 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close