Alice Gibson, 85, of Huntersville, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 1, 2019.
Alice was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church, The Homemakers Sunday School Class, and was a very active member of Woodmen of the World. She earned a business degree from Woman's College of Greensboro and was a long time employee of Bank of America working in the trust and tax department. Alice was a loving Christian who enjoyed her family, church, friends, and traveling, especially to the beach. She was preceded in death by her parents; John and Alberta Lowrance, husbands; Irvin McAuley, Jesse Lee Gibson, and son-in-law, Vernon "Butch" Saunders.
Mrs. Gibson is survived by her step daughters; Barbara Childers (James), Martha Saunders, God daughters; Norma Osborne Kelley (Mike), Elaine Osborne Harris (Ralph Gray Harris Jr), sister-in-Christ, Patricia T. Osborne, 6 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. Monday March 4, 2019 at Hopewell Baptist Church. Funeral services will start at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Sammy Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Huntersville Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church, 18841 Davidson-Concord Rd., Davidson, NC 28036 and to Baptist Children's Homes of NC, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 2, 2019