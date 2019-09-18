Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Harrold (Lee) Vaughn. View Sign Service Information Carolina Funeral & Cremation Center 5505 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-568-0023 Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Harrold Lee Vaughn, 85, of Charlotte, NC, daughter of the late Early G. Lee and wife Alice of Asheville, NC, died peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Vernon A. Vaughn, Jr. ("Buddy"), son Lee Harrold Vaughn, and his wife Carla Liske Vaughn of Bristol, TN. She is survived by a sister, Elizabeth Lee Boyd of Kingsport, TN, son Vernon A. Vaughn, III, and his wife Mary Matthews Vaughn, of Gastonia, NC, son Stevenson Marchant Vaughn, and his wife Caroline Lundy Vaughn of Charlotte, NC; her grandchildren Elizabeth Vaughn Edwards and husband Henry Duke Edwards, Sarah Garland Vaughn, Charlotte Lee Vaughn, Benjamin Reilly Vaughn, Allen Stevenson Vaughn, and Anne Lee Vaughn.



She is a graduate of Lee Edwards High School in Asheville, NC, with a business degree from the Woman's College of North Carolina (now UNC-Greensboro). After working for Dr. William Friday at WC after college, she married Buddy, a native of Greensboro, in August 1957. She was active at Christ Episcopal Church, a former president of the Friends of the Mint Museum, chairman of the Mint Museum Home and Garden Tour, and the Mint Museum Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Wing Haven board, First Families of Virginia, Jamestown Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Charlotte Country Club.



Harrold was a stickler for tradition who ensured that all family gatherings were lovingly planned. She was a voracious reader and traveler who loved all things Britain. She loved her Wing Haven group travels to France, Italy, Scandinavia, and the British Isles. She was an avid gardener who could identify all plants and trees. She loved farmer's markets and fresh flowers. She grew up watching football on Saturdays with her daddy, who played at Wake Forest. This would later translate into 2 original Panther PSL's. She was part mountain and part beach, cherishing her Asheville roots and enjoying summers at Pawley's Island and Oak Island with family and friends. Her dogs Davidson, Freddie, and Brighton were members of the family. Her spaghetti, Chicken Divan, and fried chicken were unparalleled. She woke up and got her family to church every Sunday. The 8-track tape player in her station wagon played the Eagles, Doobie Brothers, and Elton John. She met lots of interesting folks along the way, even touring guests Romare Bearden and Martha Stewart around Charlotte for the Mint Museum. She had a wonderful life and made a difference.



The family would like to thank the staff at Southminster for their love and care of Harrold the past 6 years. She will be interred in the Christ Church Memorial Garden alongside Buddy, Lee, Carla, and many dear friends. A memorial service will be held at Christ Church on Friday, September 20th at 10am, followed by a reception in the Blue Room. Memorials may be made to Wing Haven or the Christ Church Memorial Garden. Carolina Funeral Service & Cremation Center is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be addressed to

