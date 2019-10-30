Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Memorial service 1:00 PM Covenant Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Johnston Ballenger, 85, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Sharon Towers.



She was born on April 18, 1934 in Kingsport, TN to the late Thomas Pinckney Johnston Jr. and Mary Frischkorn Johnston. In ninth grade she moved with her family to Dunedin, Florida and graduated from Clearwater High School. She received a BA in English from Agnes Scott College in 1956 and an Associate Degree in Nursing from Central Piedmont Community College in 1979. She worked for many years as a registered nurse at the Charlotte Treatment Center, a center for drug and alcohol rehabilitation.



Through the years she volunteered at church as children's choir director, secretary of church council, member of the worship and music committee, and later as a RAIN team member. She also volunteered at the Charlotte Community Health Clinic for 13 years and played piano at Vespers services at Sharon Towers for many years. She enjoyed reading, travel, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a beacon of light, love, and humor to all those who knew and loved her.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ballenger was predeceased by her husband of 36 years, Sorrells Borroughs Ballenger Jr.; brother, Thomas P. Johnston III; sisters Hunter J. White and Nancy J. Harvey.



She is survived by son, Thomas (Tom) Sorrells Ballenger of Charlotte; daughter, Elizabeth (Betsy) Ballenger Wenzel and her husband, Ronald Arthur Wenzel Jr. of Huntersville; grandchildren, Laura Elizabeth Wenzel of Taipei, Taiwan, Jacob Sorrells Wenzel, Evan Arthur Wenzel, and Alice FuHua Wenzel, all of Huntersville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends afterwards at the church Welcome Center.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 E. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28204 or to First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.



Online condolences may be shared at

Alice Johnston Ballenger, 85, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Sharon Towers.She was born on April 18, 1934 in Kingsport, TN to the late Thomas Pinckney Johnston Jr. and Mary Frischkorn Johnston. In ninth grade she moved with her family to Dunedin, Florida and graduated from Clearwater High School. She received a BA in English from Agnes Scott College in 1956 and an Associate Degree in Nursing from Central Piedmont Community College in 1979. She worked for many years as a registered nurse at the Charlotte Treatment Center, a center for drug and alcohol rehabilitation.Through the years she volunteered at church as children's choir director, secretary of church council, member of the worship and music committee, and later as a RAIN team member. She also volunteered at the Charlotte Community Health Clinic for 13 years and played piano at Vespers services at Sharon Towers for many years. She enjoyed reading, travel, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a beacon of light, love, and humor to all those who knew and loved her.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ballenger was predeceased by her husband of 36 years, Sorrells Borroughs Ballenger Jr.; brother, Thomas P. Johnston III; sisters Hunter J. White and Nancy J. Harvey.She is survived by son, Thomas (Tom) Sorrells Ballenger of Charlotte; daughter, Elizabeth (Betsy) Ballenger Wenzel and her husband, Ronald Arthur Wenzel Jr. of Huntersville; grandchildren, Laura Elizabeth Wenzel of Taipei, Taiwan, Jacob Sorrells Wenzel, Evan Arthur Wenzel, and Alice FuHua Wenzel, all of Huntersville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends afterwards at the church Welcome Center.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 E. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28204 or to First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.Online condolences may be shared at www.tallentfuneralservice.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close