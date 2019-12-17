Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Long James Mende. View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Morrison Chapel at Covenant Presbyterian Church 1000 East Morehead Street Charlotte , NC View Map Visitation Following Services Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Long James Mende, beloved mother, and grandmother was reunited in Heaven with her husband of 73 years, Fred, on December 12, 2019. Alice grew up in Laurinburg, NC and was the youngest child of Hinton and Anita Bryant James. She was the great-great grandchild of Hinton James, the first student to enroll at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1795. She was a 1941 graduate of Laurinburg High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1945 from Women's College of NC, majoring in elementary education. After marrying Fred Mende in 1946, the couple moved to Chicago and eventually relocated to Charlotte, NC where Alice was a beloved kindergarten and elementary school teacher for over thirty years.



Alice loved being in nature and working in her garden. She found joy in the simples things in life such as feeding and watching butterflies and birds. Alice was a member of garden clubs, bridge clubs, as well as a devoted health enthusiast. She was kind, gentle and hospitable, the epitome of a southern lady. Alice was a woman of faith with an incredibly positive outlook. She was always willing to listen and offer a word of encouragement to all who needed her council. Alice loved people and took pride in being kind to everyone she met. First and foremost was her love of children, especially her grandchildren. Alice was a former member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and most recently of Covenant Presbyterian Church, both in Charlotte.



She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Frederic H. Mende and grandson Walker Herring Taylor. Left to cherish her memory are her sons Rick (fiance Connie) and Bryant (Lisa), grandchildren Meredith Mende Kejriwal (Sean), Mitch Mende, Rebekah Taylor, Hiller Mende, and Thomas Mende. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, December 19 in Morrison Chapel at Covenant Presbyterian Church at 1000 East Morehead Street in Charlotte. A visitation with the family following the service will be held in the chapel parlor. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Walker Herring Taylor Memorial Scholarship at The School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences at Auburn University, 602 Duncan Dr, Auburn, AL 36849. The family wishes to thank the staff and residents of Summit Place of South Park for their ongoing friendship, love, and care. Online condolences may be shared through

