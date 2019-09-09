Alice Louise (Black) Jarrell (1923 - 2019)
Service Information
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC
28203
(704)-315-6241
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary United Methodist Church
Charlotte,, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28203
Burial
Following Services
Forest Lawn Cemetery
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC
Obituary
Alice Louise Black Jarrell, 95, passed away on August 31, 2019 in Virginia Beach. On Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church, Charlotte, NC, the family will receive friends at a 1:00 visitation, followed by the funeral service at 2:00. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Calvary United Methodist Church, 512 West Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the staff at Atria Senior Living in Virginia Beach, Medi Home Health & Hospice, Seniorcorp Personal Care Team, and to the staff at Brighton Gardens of Charlotte. Arrangements are in care of Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service. Please share online condolences @ www.hankinsandwhittington.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 9, 2019
