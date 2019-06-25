Alice Miller, 102, went to be with Jesus on June 22, 2019. She was born in Illinois on June 12th, 1917. Her husband of 67 years, Frank Miller, died in 2013. She was predeceased by her sister, Louise Pearson, and brother, Lebert Mercier.
She is survived by her four children, David Miller (Sally Morrow), Carol Miller Wise (Gordon, deceased), Daniel Miller (Sandy Miller), and Christine Miller Doperalski (Gary). She had 6 grandchildren, Nicole Smith, Sara-Rebecca Hamele, Brian Miller, Danae Chipley, Sarah D'Angelo, and Rachel Doperalski. She was blessed with 13 great grandchildren.
Alice was a business woman, loving wife and mother. She worked for the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C. during WWII. She loved the Lord Jesus Christ, and faithfully served Him all her life. She was the oldest member of Calvary Church, serving in many ways.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Calvary Church Chapel. The family will receive friends an hour prior.
Information for in lieu of flowers, may be found at: www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 25, 2019