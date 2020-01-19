Alice Thacker Rust Sangster passed away at the age of 91 on January 13, 2020 after a long battle with dementia.
Alice was born in Greensboro, NC on July 20, 1928 to Herman L. and Grady Hargis Thacker. She attended UNC-G and graduated from VCU in Richmond, VA.
In 1979, she married James O'Bannon Sangster, Jr. She returned to North Carolina to live with her husband, Jim, in Weddington, NC. She worked by Jim's side in their business, Jim Sangster & Associates, until they retired, and was devoted to our father until his death in 2005.
Alice had many interests and was actively involved in her community. Alice enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and animals, great and small. Alice was also a talented watercolor artist and exhibited in Charlotte and Union County.
Alice was an independent and private person. But she was always available to her friends and family. She often sat with elderly and sick friends. When her husband Jim was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, she volunteered with Shining Stars Adult Day Respite.
She is survived by her stepchildren: Susan McBride (Doug), Bannon Sangster, Tim Sangster (Sharon), and Eve Brown (Jeff); her step-grandchildren: Conrad Withrow (Mariela), Natalie Sangster, Whitney Sangster, Brandon Sangster (Kimber), Shelby Sangster (Chris), Lexy Burton (Thomas), and Curt Brown. Services were private for the family.
The complete obituary may be viewed online at: www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 19, 2020