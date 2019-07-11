Aliyah (Terry) Smith (1983 - 2019)
Service Information
Boston's Mortuary
4300 Statesville Rd
Charlotte, NC
28269
(704)-509-1550
Aliyah S. Terry-Smith, 35, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. A public viewing for Aliyah will be held from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Boston's Mortuary 4300 Statesville Road, Charlotte, North Carolina 28269. The funeral service to Celebrate the Life of Aliyah will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Boston's Mortuary. The visitation will begin at 11:00 AM and the funeral service will begin at 11:30 AM. There will be a private family interment.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 11, 2019
