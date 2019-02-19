Mr. Helms, age 75, passed away on Sun., Feb. 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Frankie Helms; son Allen Helms, Jr.; grandson, Cody Helms; brother, Woody Helms; sister, Brenda Caudle. Allen was the son of the late Thomas Joshua and Edna Crump Helms. He retired from the Charlotte Fire Department.
Allen's family will receive friends on Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home, Indian Trail Chapel from 6pm-8pm. Memorial donations may be made to Able to Serve www.abletoserve.org. Able to Serve is a faith based nonprofit that helps adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com
Indian Trail Chapel - Indian Trail
4431 Old Monroe Rd.
Indian Trail , NC 28079
(704) 821-2960
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 19, 2019