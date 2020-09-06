1/1
Allen Horace Bowers
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen Horace Bowers, 80, of Albemarle, NC passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. Allen was born September 10, 1939 in Albemarle, NC to the late William Horace and the late Macie Morgan Bowers.

Allen is survived by his wife, Nadine Barbee Bowers; son, Stanley Bowers and wife Donna; son, Dean Bowers and wife Mindi ; grandchildren, Graham Bowers, Preston Bowers and Madeline Bowers; sister, Sonja Crews of Atlanta, GA.; sister in law, Judy Lowder and husband Steve of Monroe, NC; nieces, Paula White and husband David, of Lawrenceville, GA., Sharon Brangers and husband Kevin of Roswell, GA.; nephew Jonathan Lowder and wife Laurie of Monroe, NC as well as many other loving family members and friends.

Allen was a lifelong resident of Stanly County and a graduate of Catawba College. His career began when he was a young man as he worked with his father at Bowers Implement Company. Upon his father's death, Allen served president of Bowers Implement Company until he became co-owner of Quality Equipment, LLC. He served on the Board of Directors of Carolina Equipment Dealers Association for many years. Allen's love and respect for the farmers of this area will long be remembered by all.

Allen served his community in many ways. As a young man he was a member of the Air National Guard of Stanly County. He proudly served as a member of the Board of Directors for Stanly Memorial Hospital for 17 years. He was a Mason with Albemarle Lodge 703 and a Stanly County Shriner. Allen was a faithful member of Salem United Methodist Church where he served as a trustee for many years.

Allen was an avid world traveler. He and Nadine loved visiting new places and meeting new friends. He was proud to say that he had been to all 50 states as well as many European and Asian countries. He loved watersports, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Due to COVD-19 a graveside service will be held at Salem United Methodist Church at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 12 with visitation to follow after the service. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to either the Salem United Methodist Church Building Fund or to the Stanly Community College Foundation.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Salem United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 5, 2020
So sorry. I’ll miss you at Jay’s.
Melinda
Acquaintance
September 4, 2020
Judy and I were stunned to learn the news. Allen and Nadine are great people and involved citizens in the community, too numerous to list. He led a full and meaningful life, but his departure is too soon for us. God bless the family.
Eric Johnsen
Friend
September 4, 2020
Allen always had a kind word to say to me. Loved his humor. Always called me Barbara. That was what he called me after we met for several months. When he knew better, I remained Barbara.
We love the Bowers family and have shared happy times like weddings,babies, disappoints and now the sadness of Allen's death.
Our sympathy is with this special family.
Bob and Carolyn Gresham
Friend
September 4, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Allen’s passing. I’ve enjoyed knowing he an Nadine for several years. Their 4th of July ice cream was always a treat! Prayers for the family
jo carol
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved