Allen Horace Bowers, 80, of Albemarle, NC passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. Allen was born September 10, 1939 in Albemarle, NC to the late William Horace and the late Macie Morgan Bowers.



Allen is survived by his wife, Nadine Barbee Bowers; son, Stanley Bowers and wife Donna; son, Dean Bowers and wife Mindi ; grandchildren, Graham Bowers, Preston Bowers and Madeline Bowers; sister, Sonja Crews of Atlanta, GA.; sister in law, Judy Lowder and husband Steve of Monroe, NC; nieces, Paula White and husband David, of Lawrenceville, GA., Sharon Brangers and husband Kevin of Roswell, GA.; nephew Jonathan Lowder and wife Laurie of Monroe, NC as well as many other loving family members and friends.



Allen was a lifelong resident of Stanly County and a graduate of Catawba College. His career began when he was a young man as he worked with his father at Bowers Implement Company. Upon his father's death, Allen served president of Bowers Implement Company until he became co-owner of Quality Equipment, LLC. He served on the Board of Directors of Carolina Equipment Dealers Association for many years. Allen's love and respect for the farmers of this area will long be remembered by all.



Allen served his community in many ways. As a young man he was a member of the Air National Guard of Stanly County. He proudly served as a member of the Board of Directors for Stanly Memorial Hospital for 17 years. He was a Mason with Albemarle Lodge 703 and a Stanly County Shriner. Allen was a faithful member of Salem United Methodist Church where he served as a trustee for many years.



Allen was an avid world traveler. He and Nadine loved visiting new places and meeting new friends. He was proud to say that he had been to all 50 states as well as many European and Asian countries. He loved watersports, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.



Due to COVD-19 a graveside service will be held at Salem United Methodist Church at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 12 with visitation to follow after the service. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to either the Salem United Methodist Church Building Fund or to the Stanly Community College Foundation.



Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store