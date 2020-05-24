To her family and friends, she was Allie. The most gentle, kind, and humble soul they knew. An ever positive and optimistic spirit. Selfless and loyal until the end.
Born on March 12, 1986 in Charlotte, North Carolina, Allison England graduated from Myers Park High School in 2004. She was a standout honor student, all-conference cross country and track star, student body vice president, and homecoming queen. Her academic excellence and outstanding extracurricular achievements continued at Appalachian State University. While double majoring in Risk & Insurance as well as Finance & Banking, where she won the Outstanding Undergraduate Award, she was a proud member of Chi Omega and elected chapter president in her senior year. After giving a commencement address at her Business School graduation in 2008, Allison continued to serve her alma mater for another decade as a member of the Department of Finance, Banking, and Insurance Advisory Board as well as the Women in Financial Service Initiative, since its inception.
Professionally, Allison enjoyed a 12 year career at Bank of America where early in her tenure she met her husband, Chandler David England. It took many attempts for him to persuade her to take a chance on the co-worker in the cubical next door, but his persistence paid off and it quickly became clear to them and everyone around them that this was true love. They were married in 2014 in Blowing Rock, NC.
An avid long distance runner, she continued to race into adulthood, regularly competing in local events, triathlons and both the Charlotte and Chicago marathons.
Never one to shy away from a challenge, Allison tackled her 8-year battle with brain cancer with the same strength and determination she displayed as a runner. In the midst of three surgeries and multiple rounds of radiation and chemotherapy treatments, she remained committed to her and Chandler's biggest dream, creating a family. In 2016, their prayers were answered when Allison gave birth to their daughter, Adelaide Constance whom they affectionately call Addie.
In the early hours of Thursday, May 21, 2020, Allison's long fought journey ended. After nearly 7 weeks under hospice supervision at home surrounded by her immediate family, regularly visited by close friends at her bedroom window, snuggled multiple times daily by Addie, Allison was in her husband's arms as she took her final breath, listening to Sinatra's The Way You Look Tonight, the same song to which the couple took their first dance after saying I do.
In addition to her husband and daughter, she is survived by her mother, Nancy Brown Sawyer, and step-father, William Donald Sawyer; her father, Jack Hardy Boyle III, and step-mother, Elizabeth Bates Boyle; her sister, Erin Boyle Bowers, brother-in-law, Eric Bowers, and nephews Carter and Walker; paternal grandmother Constance Marie Hancock Boyle; as well as a loving stepbrother, stepsisters, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Allison was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Gordon LaVelle Brown and Gracie Cureton Brown as well as her paternal grandfather Jack Hardy Boyle Jr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Allison's memory can be made to the Levine Cancer Institute Atrium Health Fund... https://fundraise.atriumhealthfoundation.org/give/255928/#!/donation/checkout
Allison's legacy endures. Be always kind and true.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Born on March 12, 1986 in Charlotte, North Carolina, Allison England graduated from Myers Park High School in 2004. She was a standout honor student, all-conference cross country and track star, student body vice president, and homecoming queen. Her academic excellence and outstanding extracurricular achievements continued at Appalachian State University. While double majoring in Risk & Insurance as well as Finance & Banking, where she won the Outstanding Undergraduate Award, she was a proud member of Chi Omega and elected chapter president in her senior year. After giving a commencement address at her Business School graduation in 2008, Allison continued to serve her alma mater for another decade as a member of the Department of Finance, Banking, and Insurance Advisory Board as well as the Women in Financial Service Initiative, since its inception.
Professionally, Allison enjoyed a 12 year career at Bank of America where early in her tenure she met her husband, Chandler David England. It took many attempts for him to persuade her to take a chance on the co-worker in the cubical next door, but his persistence paid off and it quickly became clear to them and everyone around them that this was true love. They were married in 2014 in Blowing Rock, NC.
An avid long distance runner, she continued to race into adulthood, regularly competing in local events, triathlons and both the Charlotte and Chicago marathons.
Never one to shy away from a challenge, Allison tackled her 8-year battle with brain cancer with the same strength and determination she displayed as a runner. In the midst of three surgeries and multiple rounds of radiation and chemotherapy treatments, she remained committed to her and Chandler's biggest dream, creating a family. In 2016, their prayers were answered when Allison gave birth to their daughter, Adelaide Constance whom they affectionately call Addie.
In the early hours of Thursday, May 21, 2020, Allison's long fought journey ended. After nearly 7 weeks under hospice supervision at home surrounded by her immediate family, regularly visited by close friends at her bedroom window, snuggled multiple times daily by Addie, Allison was in her husband's arms as she took her final breath, listening to Sinatra's The Way You Look Tonight, the same song to which the couple took their first dance after saying I do.
In addition to her husband and daughter, she is survived by her mother, Nancy Brown Sawyer, and step-father, William Donald Sawyer; her father, Jack Hardy Boyle III, and step-mother, Elizabeth Bates Boyle; her sister, Erin Boyle Bowers, brother-in-law, Eric Bowers, and nephews Carter and Walker; paternal grandmother Constance Marie Hancock Boyle; as well as a loving stepbrother, stepsisters, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Allison was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Gordon LaVelle Brown and Gracie Cureton Brown as well as her paternal grandfather Jack Hardy Boyle Jr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Allison's memory can be made to the Levine Cancer Institute Atrium Health Fund... https://fundraise.atriumhealthfoundation.org/give/255928/#!/donation/checkout
Allison's legacy endures. Be always kind and true.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 24, 2020.