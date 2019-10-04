Allyson Michele Riley, age 39, passed away on September 30, 2019. Cancer took her body but couldn't touch her spirit. She was born in Riverside, CA and grew up in San Diego, CA. Allyson called Charlotte, NC home, after moving there right after high school in 1998.She is survived by her paternal grandmother Nancy Riley, mother Christina Riley, son Colby, age 18, daughter Parker, age 5 1/2, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She is predeceased by her father Douglas Riley, Aunt Mary Jane Rainwater, paternal grandfather Bill Riley and maternal grandparents Frank and Toni Werner. A Memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at James Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at funeral home prior to the service and a reception for family and friends will be held in James Funeral Home Community Room following the service. For the complete obituary and memorials in lieu of flowers please go to jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 4, 2019