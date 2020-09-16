1/1
Alma Hoke Greene
1951 - 2020
With profound sadness, her family announces the death of Alma Hoke Greene, 69, who died on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at her home in Boone, North Carolina. Alma died peacefully in the arms of her loving husband, Don.

A small, private family service will be held Thursday, September 17th in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation.

Condolences may be offered and a full obituary may be found at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Service
Funeral services provided by
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
7043327133
