With profound sadness, her family announces the death of Alma Hoke Greene, 69, who died on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at her home in Boone, North Carolina. Alma died peacefully in the arms of her loving husband, Don.
A small, private family service will be held Thursday, September 17th in Charlotte, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation.
Condolences may be offered and a full obituary may be found at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com
