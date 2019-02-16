Mrs. Alonia Wilson-Watson, 90 of Charlotte, passed away on February 6, 2019 at Novant Health. Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Grier Memorial Chapel. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon. Burial will follow at Beatties Ford Memorial Garden. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 16, 2019