Alvin Clark
1933 - 2020
Alvin Clark
June 20, 1933 - November 5, 2020
Seneca, South Carolina - Alvin "Maggie" Barnett Clark, 87, husband of 64 years to Bernice Ellen Lyle, of Seneca, SC, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
A native of Rock Hill SC, Mr. Clark was the son of the late Jesse Alvin and Mary Barnett Clark. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Korea. He was an avid baseball fan and played for the Textile League for La France Industries, where he earned his nickname "Maggie". Mr. Clark was a member of the Methodist Men's Club and attended Union Grove Methodist in Indian Trail, NC and Blair Road Methodist in Mint Hill, NC. They resided in Mint Hill for 48 years prior to returning to Seneca. Mr. Clark is a current member of Ann Hope United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Clark is survived by his daughters: Ivy Cartwright (Scott) of Fort Bragg, NC, Barbara Gay Nyberg (Steve) of York, SC, Kimbly Huffstetler (Rob) of Denver, NC and Mary Drake (Brian) of Indian Trail, NC; brother: Larry Clark (Martha) of Easley, SC; sisters: Laura Smith of Central, SC and Kathy Carpenter (Michael) of Williamston, SC; fifteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Clark was preceded in death by his brother James Clark and sister Iris Watson.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Davenport Funeral Home, Inc. - West Union
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Funeral Home, Inc. - West Union
311 South Carolina Hwy 11
West Union, SC 29696
864-638-3611
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
