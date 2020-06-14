Dr. Alvin S. Goodman, DDS June 27, 1937 April 20, 2020 CHARLOTTE - Dr. Alvin Goodman, 82, of Charlotte, NC died April 20, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was the son of the late Mac and Mildred Surasky Goodman of Rock Hill, SC. Dr. Goodman graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1959. Later he attended and graduated dental school at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, VA. After practicing dentistry in Charlotte, he received his Endodontist specialty from Boston University. He practiced as an endodontist in Winston-Salem and later in Charlotte, NC. He was a long time member of the Charlotte Dental Society. Dr. Goodman was a faithful member of Temple Israel and was active in the Charlotte Jewish Community for many years. He volunteered his time at free dental clinics in the Charlotte area.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store