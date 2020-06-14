Alvin Goodman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Alvin S. Goodman, DDS June 27, 1937 April 20, 2020 CHARLOTTE - Dr. Alvin Goodman, 82, of Charlotte, NC died April 20, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was the son of the late Mac and Mildred Surasky Goodman of Rock Hill, SC. Dr. Goodman graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1959. Later he attended and graduated dental school at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, VA. After practicing dentistry in Charlotte, he received his Endodontist specialty from Boston University. He practiced as an endodontist in Winston-Salem and later in Charlotte, NC. He was a long time member of the Charlotte Dental Society. Dr. Goodman was a faithful member of Temple Israel and was active in the Charlotte Jewish Community for many years. He volunteered his time at free dental clinics in the Charlotte area.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved