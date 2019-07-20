Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amanda Lou Harmon. View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Send Flowers Obituary

Miss Amanda Lou Harmon passed away July 19, 2019. She moved to Charlotte from Bradford, PA in 1970, bringing her beloved horse "Pig" with her. During her early years in Charlotte she was active in the area hunter/jumper horse community. Due to her affection for her horse Pig, she amassed an extensive collection of equine and porcine decor--pictures, figurines, and especially pig Christmas ornaments. Amanda was a woman of varied interests. She liked sports, particularly equestrian events, ice skating, the Olympics, and UNCC 49er basketball. She held Charlotte Symphony season tickets for a number of years, attended theater around Charlotte on a regular basis, and had a special love for Broadway musicals. Amanda always looked forward to her week at the beach with a group of friends, a trip she made on an annual basis for almost 40 years. She was an enthusiastic and appreciative dinner guest.



Amanda held degrees from Syracuse University and UNC Charlotte. She retired from UNC Charlotte's J. Murrey Atkins Library in 2011 after 40 years of service. Most of that time was spent as Head of Acquisitions at the Library, during which she led the department though many major changes as automation took place.



Miss Harmon is survived by her niece Cory Harmon Holst (Mark) of Castle Pines, CO, and nephews Scott Harmon of Palm Bay, FL, and Glenn Harmon of Acworth, GA. She was predeceased by her brother John O. Harmon, Jr. and her parents Bertha Redfield and John O. Harmon, Sr. She leaves behind many special friends and her cats Pearl and Cosette.



Burial will be in Bradford, PA at a later date. Donations may be made to the Charlotte Humane Society, 2700 Toomey Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203.



Online condolences may be shared through

Miss Amanda Lou Harmon passed away July 19, 2019. She moved to Charlotte from Bradford, PA in 1970, bringing her beloved horse "Pig" with her. During her early years in Charlotte she was active in the area hunter/jumper horse community. Due to her affection for her horse Pig, she amassed an extensive collection of equine and porcine decor--pictures, figurines, and especially pig Christmas ornaments. Amanda was a woman of varied interests. She liked sports, particularly equestrian events, ice skating, the Olympics, and UNCC 49er basketball. She held Charlotte Symphony season tickets for a number of years, attended theater around Charlotte on a regular basis, and had a special love for Broadway musicals. Amanda always looked forward to her week at the beach with a group of friends, a trip she made on an annual basis for almost 40 years. She was an enthusiastic and appreciative dinner guest.Amanda held degrees from Syracuse University and UNC Charlotte. She retired from UNC Charlotte's J. Murrey Atkins Library in 2011 after 40 years of service. Most of that time was spent as Head of Acquisitions at the Library, during which she led the department though many major changes as automation took place.Miss Harmon is survived by her niece Cory Harmon Holst (Mark) of Castle Pines, CO, and nephews Scott Harmon of Palm Bay, FL, and Glenn Harmon of Acworth, GA. She was predeceased by her brother John O. Harmon, Jr. and her parents Bertha Redfield and John O. Harmon, Sr. She leaves behind many special friends and her cats Pearl and Cosette.Burial will be in Bradford, PA at a later date. Donations may be made to the Charlotte Humane Society, 2700 Toomey Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203.Online condolences may be shared through www.tallentfuneralservice.com Published in Charlotte Observer on July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close