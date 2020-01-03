Amanda Rea Morris, age 25, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Born in Charlotte, she was a daughter Betty Adkins Tyndall and the late Eddie Lee Morris. She never met a stranger and always had a loving smile for everyone.
In addition to her mother, Miss Morris is survived by a sister, Scarlet Greth and many loving relatives.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Harvest Church, 7429 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28214. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM at the church prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Harvest Church, 7429 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28214.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 3, 2020