Amanda Rea Morris

Service Information
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC
28208
(704)-395-0055
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Harvest Church
7429 Tuckaseegee Road
Charlotte, NC
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
Harvest Church
7429 Tuckaseegee Road
Charlotte, NC
Obituary
Amanda Rea Morris, age 25, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Born in Charlotte, she was a daughter Betty Adkins Tyndall and the late Eddie Lee Morris. She never met a stranger and always had a loving smile for everyone.

In addition to her mother, Miss Morris is survived by a sister, Scarlet Greth and many loving relatives.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Harvest Church, 7429 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28214. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM at the church prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Harvest Church, 7429 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28214.

Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 3, 2020
