Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel 6200 Kingston Pike Knoxville , TN 37919 (865)-588-8578 Send Flowers Obituary

Amanda Jackson Stoess KNOXVILLE, TN - Amanda Jackson Stoess of Knoxville died March 27, 2020. Her 35 years were packed with love, sports, friends, teaching, and volunteering. Amanda's first home was on Lake Wylie, where shore, dock and lake became her world at birth on May 24, 1984. It didn't take her long to help mom, Mary Cartwright, and dad, Bill Stoess, plant alternating pink and white begonias outside her bedroom window. The family ski boat frequently substituted as crib and playpen, leading to sure-footed, knee-boarding toddlerhood. When on dry land, Amanda was her mom's career sidekick, learning more about nuclear power than any child should know. But she was unquestionably a daddy's girl. The bond began in the delivery room, where the physician noted the physical resemblance between father and daughter and said he'd be the only person who could swear who her mother was. From singing "We ain't got a barrel of money" on Saturday morning truck adventures to working together to texting many times a day, father and daughter adored one another. No dad ever had a better daughter. On her tenth birthday, by then living in Knoxville on the Tennessee River, Amanda received her first slalom ski-and a resulting black eye. Not just water-oriented, she lettered in five sports at the Webb School and swam again at Centre College. Most recently, CrossFit and bocce-ball piqued her interest. Her view of friendship evolved over time. On her initial school bus ride to kindergarten, she wore a plastic headband bedazzled with sequins. "I wore my tiara and spoke to no one," she reported to her parents. By her teen and adult years, however, this good daughter had many friends. She was always the one who remembered everything from birthdays to favorite foods or anything that she knew was important to someone. She loved to take care of her friends. Always a child of finer tastes, Amanda requested a leg of lamb feast to celebrate her third birthday and politely invited two septuagenarian friends. While attending the University of Tennessee and graduating cum laude, she honed her skills on the catering side of Holly's Gourmet Market and Cafe. In elementary school, she volunteered at the church soup kitchen, and just two weeks ago, set up Amazon donation lists to fulfill needs for guests of the soup kitchen. For more than a year after Hurricane Katrina, she was part of the church's Team Bedwell's formidable reconstruction work in Southern Mississippi. In 1991, a small intruder named Sam invaded the household, usurping her long-held only-child status. After a sufficient period of torment, she opened her big heart to envelop her brother, spoiling him when he was young with Mountain Dew slushies and later with a trip to Las Vegas for his twenty-first birthday. When she pinned the wings on Sam's U.S. Navy uniform, Jackson (going by her middle name now) was the proudest person in the world. In her most recent job as a yearbook company representative, Jackson unleashed her creativity and technological skills on schools from Wartburg to Webb, helping students develop keepsakes that will bear forever their memories and her expertise Hilarious on her own, Jackson reached the apogee of humor when teamed with Sam. By his side as best person in his October 2019 wedding to Lindsey Reprogle, she had the groomsmen in stitches and giggles. For us, for now, we cry and mourn. But the light that is Jackson's love, intelligence, humor, and compassion will help us smile again. When Sam returns from the Middle East, Rev. Jan Buxton Wade will officiate a private graveside service. Jackson's life will be celebrated later, perhaps May 24, her thirty-sixth birthday, at Church Street United Methodist Church, Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, Jackson's family welcomes donations to Webb School of Knoxville, 9800 Webb School Lane, Knoxville, TN 37923, or Church Street United Methodist Church Soup Kitchen, PO Box 1303, Knoxville, TN 37901.

Amanda Jackson Stoess KNOXVILLE, TN - Amanda Jackson Stoess of Knoxville died March 27, 2020. Her 35 years were packed with love, sports, friends, teaching, and volunteering. Amanda's first home was on Lake Wylie, where shore, dock and lake became her world at birth on May 24, 1984. It didn't take her long to help mom, Mary Cartwright, and dad, Bill Stoess, plant alternating pink and white begonias outside her bedroom window. The family ski boat frequently substituted as crib and playpen, leading to sure-footed, knee-boarding toddlerhood. When on dry land, Amanda was her mom's career sidekick, learning more about nuclear power than any child should know. But she was unquestionably a daddy's girl. The bond began in the delivery room, where the physician noted the physical resemblance between father and daughter and said he'd be the only person who could swear who her mother was. From singing "We ain't got a barrel of money" on Saturday morning truck adventures to working together to texting many times a day, father and daughter adored one another. No dad ever had a better daughter. On her tenth birthday, by then living in Knoxville on the Tennessee River, Amanda received her first slalom ski-and a resulting black eye. Not just water-oriented, she lettered in five sports at the Webb School and swam again at Centre College. Most recently, CrossFit and bocce-ball piqued her interest. Her view of friendship evolved over time. On her initial school bus ride to kindergarten, she wore a plastic headband bedazzled with sequins. "I wore my tiara and spoke to no one," she reported to her parents. By her teen and adult years, however, this good daughter had many friends. She was always the one who remembered everything from birthdays to favorite foods or anything that she knew was important to someone. She loved to take care of her friends. Always a child of finer tastes, Amanda requested a leg of lamb feast to celebrate her third birthday and politely invited two septuagenarian friends. While attending the University of Tennessee and graduating cum laude, she honed her skills on the catering side of Holly's Gourmet Market and Cafe. In elementary school, she volunteered at the church soup kitchen, and just two weeks ago, set up Amazon donation lists to fulfill needs for guests of the soup kitchen. For more than a year after Hurricane Katrina, she was part of the church's Team Bedwell's formidable reconstruction work in Southern Mississippi. In 1991, a small intruder named Sam invaded the household, usurping her long-held only-child status. After a sufficient period of torment, she opened her big heart to envelop her brother, spoiling him when he was young with Mountain Dew slushies and later with a trip to Las Vegas for his twenty-first birthday. When she pinned the wings on Sam's U.S. Navy uniform, Jackson (going by her middle name now) was the proudest person in the world. In her most recent job as a yearbook company representative, Jackson unleashed her creativity and technological skills on schools from Wartburg to Webb, helping students develop keepsakes that will bear forever their memories and her expertise Hilarious on her own, Jackson reached the apogee of humor when teamed with Sam. By his side as best person in his October 2019 wedding to Lindsey Reprogle, she had the groomsmen in stitches and giggles. For us, for now, we cry and mourn. But the light that is Jackson's love, intelligence, humor, and compassion will help us smile again. When Sam returns from the Middle East, Rev. Jan Buxton Wade will officiate a private graveside service. Jackson's life will be celebrated later, perhaps May 24, her thirty-sixth birthday, at Church Street United Methodist Church, Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, Jackson's family welcomes donations to Webb School of Knoxville, 9800 Webb School Lane, Knoxville, TN 37923, or Church Street United Methodist Church Soup Kitchen, PO Box 1303, Knoxville, TN 37901. Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close