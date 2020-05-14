Amelia Anne Brandon Dameron of Covington, passed away Monday, May 11, at the age of 87.



She was born in Cramerton, North Carolina, to Howard and Faye Brandon. Growing up she was very close to her grandmothers, who also lived with them. She loved to sing, play the piano and was a cheerleader in her high school, and her nick name was "Bubbles" Brandon. She went to Woman's College (WC) in Greensboro, NC, as home economics major, where she perfected her cooking, sewing and home-making skills. In July 1952 she met George Dameron while singing at church. He was a seminary student preaching at her church. They fell in love and married in September 1952. They moved to Decatur, GA, for George to finish seminary. In December 1953, their first child was born, Karen Suzanne in Stockbridge, GA. Elizabeth Anne followed in March 1956. Vanessa Lee was born in August 1959. They moved to Miami, FL, in 1960, to serve a church there. In November 1965, George Edward (Ward) was born.



Amelia finished her degree in early childhood education at the University of Miami. In 1972 they moved back to Decatur, GA, and then to Conyers in 1973. Amelia taught second grade for many years at Flat Shoals Elementary School and then was the first full-time music teacher in Rockdale County at Pine Street and C.J. Hicks Elementary Schools. She always loved seeing and hearing from her former students. She helped George begin a new church in Conyers, Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church and was there for over 30 years. She was the pianist/organist and choir director, using her love of music. She led the Vacation Bible Schools in the summer, with over 300 children attending one year, happily marching in to their favorite song, "V is for Victory". She was a lifetime member of the Presbyterian Women and a faithful member of Gum Creek Presbyterian Church, in Oxford.



Amelia loved to read and always carried a book in her purse for any opportunity to read. She missed reading the most after her vision failed in later years. Her favorite book series was "Little House on the Prairie" books and had quite a collection, including dolls from the series. She was an avid doll collector and had a special "doll room" in her home. Amelia loved to travel. She and George toured the United States many times, including Hawaii. They also traveled to the Holy Land, Egypt and Greece, as well as Europe. Amelia had a love of history, especially the period of WWII and the Holocaust.



She is preceded in death by her husband, George Dameron; her parents, Howard and Faye Brandon; and her daughter Elizabeth Young.



Survivors include her children, Karen Dameron, Sherrill Thomas, Vanessa Dameron, Ward Dameron, and "4th Daughter", Leigh Owens; son-in-law, Eddie Young; brother, Jim (Barbara) Brandon; grandchildren, Jamie Sherrill, Joey (Kristy) Sherrill, Lee Sherrill, Will Young, Ethan (Sara) Young, Riley Dameron, Colin Dameron; great-grandchildren, Jackson Sherrill, Jonas Sherrill, Chloe Sherrill, Tristan Pollock, Presley Sherrill, Elexia Sherrill (Macy Ellis), Carmen Crowell, Jaylen Glover, Jayden Glover, Jade Young.



Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews, but especially, Amanda (Jim) Sherrill, who visited her faithfully. Many friends but especially, Bonnie Durham, who visited her weekly.



Thank you to Right at Home - especially Phoebe Smith and Abbey Hospice, for helping to care for Amelia in her home, allowing her to stay there until her final Victory in Jesus on May 11, 2020.



"Well done good and faithful servant."



Amelia's Homegoing Service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, 3:00 P.M., in Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. Bobbie Wrenn Banks officiating. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to Gum Creek Presbyterian Church, 2700 Gum Creek Road, Oxford, GA 30054.



Due to the current COVID-19, and coronavirus pandemic recommendations, those that are able to attend are encouraged to practice social distancing. Those that are not able to come, we understand, and we appreciate your thoughts and prayers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store