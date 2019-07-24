Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amelia "Amy" (Lyons) Esteras. View Sign Service Information Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive High Point , NC 27262 (336)-889-5045 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive High Point , NC 27262 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She was the daughter of two public school teachers and grew up valuing education. She attended East Carolina University before marrying her first husband, George Long. He was in the U.S. Air Force and they lived in London and the Deep South before settling in High Point. They had a son, Brian, before they divorced.



Her second husband, William C. Esteras, was the great love of her life. They met at a business conference in Colorado after her first marriage ended. The attraction was instantaneous and enduring - they were married for more than 40 years. During their four decades of marriage the couple lived in California, Wisconsin and finally, Charlotte.



Mrs. Esteras worked in a variety of jobs during her career. Among them were work with a law firm, Hatteras Yacht, Allergan, Fluor Corp., a large engineering company and Queens University. She also volunteered for many years with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.



She was an avid player of such games as Scrabble and Canasta. She was a welcoming and frequent hostess, opening her home to family, friends and those in need who crossed her path. Her zest for life was undimmed by her chronic struggles with diabetes, Parkinson's disease and related illnesses.



Mrs. Esteras is survived by her husband; her son, Brian Long of High Point, his fiancee, Tracy McCracken, and a grandson, Austin Long; two stepdaughters, Jill Esteras of Santa Cruz, California, and Wendy Esteras of Silverado Canyon, California, and three stepgrandchildren, Diego, Logan and Nichol; her 103-year-old mother, Eula Hargette Lyons of High Point; her sister Alice Rothrock and her husband Tom, as well as a niece, Whitney Rothrock Wellborn, her husband Ben Wellborn and their three children Allie, Mia and Daniel of Fayetteville; and a nephew, Leeland Rothrock, his wife Jennifer and their two children, Kai and Rori of Newport, RI. Mrs. Esteras was predeceased by her father, Bert Eldon Lyons.



A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support the American Parkinson's Disease Association and the .

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.