Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Myers Park Methodist Church Francis Chapel Myers Park Methodist Church , NC Visitation Following Services Myers Park Methodist Church

Amelia Newkirk Zurl of Goldsboro and Charlotte, NC passed away on January 30, 2020.



Amelia was a graduate of the nursing program at Sibley Memorial Hospital. She met her husband Al while working in Washington, DC. They later moved to Goldsboro where their 2 children were born. Amelia served in various nursing roles at Wayne Memorial Hospital until her retirement. She then embarked on other adventures: being Gommy to her 2 grandchildren, enjoying time with family, spoiling her grand dogs, traveling with family and friends throughout the US and abroad, spending hours working in her yard, watching Carolina basketball, laughing at jokes with her son-in-law, singing in the choir and being an active member of Providence Methodist Church in Goldsboro.



Amelia moved to Charlotte to be closer to her daughter. There she made special friends at her new home Merrywood and celebrated her 90th birthday with extended family. She later moved to Carmel Hills assisted living where she received excellent and loving care. Amelia was blessed to have regular visits from local friends Peggy and Cindy and extended family members.



Amelia was predeceased by her husband, Albert A. Zurl; sister, Catherine Ann Hanks; and brother, Joseph "Buddy" Newkirk. She is survived by her daughter, Marie Zurl Warren and husband, Dale and grand dog, Ellie of Charlotte; son, Karl Zurl and wife, Betsy of Surf City; grandchildren, Chelsea Zurl of Wake Forest and Hayden Zurl of Baltimore; her sister, Teeny Norfleet of Newport News; sister-in-law, Betty Newkirk of Rose Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.



There will be a celebration of her life at Myers Park Methodist Church on February 15th at 11 am in the Francis Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, please remember Amelia with a donation to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247; or to Carmel Hills, 2801 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210.





