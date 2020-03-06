Amy Bohr McClure, 56, of Huntersville, died March 5, 2020 at the Levine and Dickson Hospice House. She was born in Fayette County, IA on March 3, 1964 to Duane and Connie Bohr.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband Thomas DuBose "Tom" McClure; sons, Thomas Duane McClure and Stephen Davis McClure; and sisters, Alice Iwinski and Jennifer Bazemore.
A memorial service will be held at 4 PM Monday, March 9 at Huntersville United Methodist Church with visitation to follow the service. Rev. Paul Thompson will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Community School of Davidson, 404 Armour St. Davidson, NC 28036, http://www.csdspartans.org/fundraising or Epiphany School of Charlotte, 1000 E Morehead St. Charlotte, NC 28204, http://theepiphanyschool.com/support-us/
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 6, 2020