Amy Bohr McClure (1964 - 2020)
Service Information
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC
28078
(704)-584-9004
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM
Huntersville United Methodist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Huntersville United Methodist Church
Obituary
Amy Bohr McClure, 56, of Huntersville, died March 5, 2020 at the Levine and Dickson Hospice House. She was born in Fayette County, IA on March 3, 1964 to Duane and Connie Bohr.

In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband Thomas DuBose "Tom" McClure; sons, Thomas Duane McClure and Stephen Davis McClure; and sisters, Alice Iwinski and Jennifer Bazemore.

A memorial service will be held at 4 PM Monday, March 9 at Huntersville United Methodist Church with visitation to follow the service. Rev. Paul Thompson will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Community School of Davidson, 404 Armour St. Davidson, NC 28036, http://www.csdspartans.org/fundraising or Epiphany School of Charlotte, 1000 E Morehead St. Charlotte, NC 28204, http://theepiphanyschool.com/support-us/

James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 6, 2020
