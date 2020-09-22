1/1
Amy Marie (Smith) Saint-Victor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Amy Marie Smith Saint-Victor of Charlotte, N.C. died on September 13,2020, at Atrium Health Medical Center. Graveside visitation and family hour will be held at 10:30am-11:00am. The funeral will immediately follow at 11:00am, Wednesday, September 23,2020, at Gethsemane Cemetery and Memorial Gardens, 1504 West Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC. Reverend Eric Wayne Baker, will officiate. Eulogist will be Reverend J.R. Covington, Jr.

Amy was born in Charlotte, N.C. She worked for Wells Fargo as a Fraud and Claims Operations Specialist. Amy was preceded in death by her loving parents, the late Leroy and Marie Ingram Smith.

Amy leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and devoted children, son, Manuel James Saint-Victor II, and daughter, Amani Marie Saint-Victor; former spouse Manuel James Saint-Victor, MD, caring and dedicated sister Tracy Jeneal Smith-Davis, brother-in-law Eric Van Davis; nephew Myles Eric Davis; Aunts: Amy Ingram Mungo of Monroe, NC; Carolyn Beatty Smith of Charlotte, NC; Dr. Dianne Copeland of Charlotte, NC; Uncles: Floyd Smith (Teresa) of Raleigh, NC; James Sherrill of Sacramento, California; Great Aunts: Janie Ingram of Oxford, NC and Rosa Williams (Johnny) of Fontina, California; God sister: Kristi Stitt of Charlotte, NC; Her devoted in-laws: father in-law, Emanuel Saint-Victor; mother in-law, Nichole Saint-Victor; brother in-law, Nicholas Saint-Victor (Christina Twyman) and their daughter, Regina Saint-Victor. Deeply mourning her passing are also many cousins and close friends, too numerous to name. Special acknowledgement to Tamika Brandon and Tyler Brandon-White, Sonya Copeland and Sharon Brandon (Tyrone), Amy's Angels, words cannot express how grateful we are for your love and unconditional support.

Donations can be made in Amy's honor to celebratelife08.org. or flowers can be sent to Grier Funeral Services on 115 John McCarroll Avenue Charlotte, North Carolina 28216.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grier Funeral Service, Inc.
115 John McCarroll Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 332-7109
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved