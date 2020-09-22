Ms. Amy Marie Smith Saint-Victor of Charlotte, N.C. died on September 13,2020, at Atrium Health Medical Center. Graveside visitation and family hour will be held at 10:30am-11:00am. The funeral will immediately follow at 11:00am, Wednesday, September 23,2020, at Gethsemane Cemetery and Memorial Gardens, 1504 West Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC. Reverend Eric Wayne Baker, will officiate. Eulogist will be Reverend J.R. Covington, Jr.
Amy was born in Charlotte, N.C. She worked for Wells Fargo as a Fraud and Claims Operations Specialist. Amy was preceded in death by her loving parents, the late Leroy and Marie Ingram Smith.
Amy leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and devoted children, son, Manuel James Saint-Victor II, and daughter, Amani Marie Saint-Victor; former spouse Manuel James Saint-Victor, MD, caring and dedicated sister Tracy Jeneal Smith-Davis, brother-in-law Eric Van Davis; nephew Myles Eric Davis; Aunts: Amy Ingram Mungo of Monroe, NC; Carolyn Beatty Smith of Charlotte, NC; Dr. Dianne Copeland of Charlotte, NC; Uncles: Floyd Smith (Teresa) of Raleigh, NC; James Sherrill of Sacramento, California; Great Aunts: Janie Ingram of Oxford, NC and Rosa Williams (Johnny) of Fontina, California; God sister: Kristi Stitt of Charlotte, NC; Her devoted in-laws: father in-law, Emanuel Saint-Victor; mother in-law, Nichole Saint-Victor; brother in-law, Nicholas Saint-Victor (Christina Twyman) and their daughter, Regina Saint-Victor. Deeply mourning her passing are also many cousins and close friends, too numerous to name. Special acknowledgement to Tamika Brandon and Tyler Brandon-White, Sonya Copeland and Sharon Brandon (Tyrone), Amy's Angels, words cannot express how grateful we are for your love and unconditional support.
Donations can be made in Amy's honor to celebratelife08.org
. or flowers can be sent to Grier Funeral Services on 115 John McCarroll Avenue Charlotte, North Carolina 28216.