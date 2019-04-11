Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Amy Kelley Penland, 66, of Canton, NC, passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, to her Eternal Home in Heaven following a courageous 15-month battle with cancer.



Amy was a wonderful wife (and pastor's wife), mother, and grandmother.



She was a faithful and much-loved daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, niece and cousin. Amy was a gifted Speech-Language Pathologist and she was a cherished friend to many. Most importantly of all, Amy was a committed follower of Jesus Christ. She accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at age 6 in a Vacation Bible School. Amy was a devoted pastor's wife for 37 years. She served in local churches as a Sunday School teacher, Children's Church director, Christmas program director, VBS director, a choir member and various other avenues of service. Additionally, she served the NC West District of the Wesleyan Church as District Wesleyan Women Secretary for five years and as Wesleyan Kids for Missions Director, also for five years. During the past 15 months, she would often quote Philippians 1:21 "For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain." and then add..."so I win either way." She modeled the love and grace of God on a daily basis.



Amy was born February 19, 1953, in Eden, NC, a daughter of the late Martin and Lucille Kelley. She was a graduate of Morehead High School (Eden, NC), and was an honor student at UNC-Greensboro, where she received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees.



She was employed as a Speech-Language pathologist for over 40 years, the last 11 years prior to retirement with Asheville City Schools. She loved working with children and viewed her vocation as a calling and as a ministry.



At the time of her retirement, she had qualified for lifetime membership in the American Speech and Hearing Association.



In 2011, Amy became an active member of the Beta Upsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, International Honorary Organization for Women Educators.



When anyone would ask Amy if she had any hobbies she would reply, "one of my favorite ways to spend time is to be with family and friends."



Left to cherish her memory and Christian testimony is her husband of almost 40 years, Rev. Terry W. Penland; daughter, Hannah Trapp and husband Lee; son, Andrew Penland and wife Katie; sisters, Kathryn Cliborne and husband Kenneth "Kempy," and Nancy Reid; brother, James A. Kelley; grandchildren, Sophia Trapp, Vincent Trapp, and Adeline Lucille Penland; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins and many cherished friends.



A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, in the Patton Ave. chapel of Groce Funeral Home. The Revs. Jerry Lumston and David Vos will officiate.



Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to World Hope International, P.O. Box 743794, Atlanta, GA 30374-3794.



The online memorial is available at

Amy Kelley Penland, 66, of Canton, NC, passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, to her Eternal Home in Heaven following a courageous 15-month battle with cancer.Amy was a wonderful wife (and pastor's wife), mother, and grandmother.She was a faithful and much-loved daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, niece and cousin. Amy was a gifted Speech-Language Pathologist and she was a cherished friend to many. Most importantly of all, Amy was a committed follower of Jesus Christ. She accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at age 6 in a Vacation Bible School. Amy was a devoted pastor's wife for 37 years. She served in local churches as a Sunday School teacher, Children's Church director, Christmas program director, VBS director, a choir member and various other avenues of service. Additionally, she served the NC West District of the Wesleyan Church as District Wesleyan Women Secretary for five years and as Wesleyan Kids for Missions Director, also for five years. During the past 15 months, she would often quote Philippians 1:21 "For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain." and then add..."so I win either way." She modeled the love and grace of God on a daily basis.Amy was born February 19, 1953, in Eden, NC, a daughter of the late Martin and Lucille Kelley. She was a graduate of Morehead High School (Eden, NC), and was an honor student at UNC-Greensboro, where she received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees.She was employed as a Speech-Language pathologist for over 40 years, the last 11 years prior to retirement with Asheville City Schools. She loved working with children and viewed her vocation as a calling and as a ministry.At the time of her retirement, she had qualified for lifetime membership in the American Speech and Hearing Association.In 2011, Amy became an active member of the Beta Upsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, International Honorary Organization for Women Educators.When anyone would ask Amy if she had any hobbies she would reply, "one of my favorite ways to spend time is to be with family and friends."Left to cherish her memory and Christian testimony is her husband of almost 40 years, Rev. Terry W. Penland; daughter, Hannah Trapp and husband Lee; son, Andrew Penland and wife Katie; sisters, Kathryn Cliborne and husband Kenneth "Kempy," and Nancy Reid; brother, James A. Kelley; grandchildren, Sophia Trapp, Vincent Trapp, and Adeline Lucille Penland; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins and many cherished friends.A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, in the Patton Ave. chapel of Groce Funeral Home. The Revs. Jerry Lumston and David Vos will officiate.Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to World Hope International, P.O. Box 743794, Atlanta, GA 30374-3794.The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com Funeral Home Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian

72 Long Shoals Rd

Arden , NC 28704

(828) 687-3530 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close