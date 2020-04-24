Andy Watts went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2020. He was at his home on Lake Wateree, with his wife Lynne. A native Charlottean, Andy graduated from Myers Park High School, and then NC State University. After retiring from BellSouth, he worked for 12 years at AFL Network Services. He is survived by his wife Lynne, daughter Shelly Krueger (Michael), son Allen Watts (Gretchen), and 5 grandchildren Jack Krueger, Emma Lynne Krueger, Eden Watts, Landon Krueger, and Andrew Watts.
Andy spent his years in retirement with Lynne at their house on Lake Wateree. He enjoyed fishing on the lake and with his kids. An avid nature photographer, Andy's pictures brought much of the joy he experienced outdoors to his friends. Andy was a devoted member of Church at Charlotte (New City Church) since 1982.
A small visitation will be held at the McEwen Funeral Service Pineville Chapel on Saturday at 5:00pm until 8:00pm, in a drop-in format allowing respectful social distancing. Memorial services will be planned for a later date.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 24, 2020