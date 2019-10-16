Mr. Cutrell, 69, passed away on October 14, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Phyllis Boyd Cutrell of Indian Trail, NC; and loving father to his children Brandi and Andrew Cutrell, Jr.; and to his step-children Chad, Chris, Michael and Casey.
The service to honor his life will be held 2 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the chapel of Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. The family will receive friends from 1:00-1:45 pm prior to the service. Interment will be held at Forest Lawn East Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered and a complete obituary viewed at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 16, 2019