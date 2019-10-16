Andrew Craig Cutrell

Service Information
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC
28207
(704)-332-7133
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Obituary
Mr. Cutrell, 69, passed away on October 14, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Phyllis Boyd Cutrell of Indian Trail, NC; and loving father to his children Brandi and Andrew Cutrell, Jr.; and to his step-children Chad, Chris, Michael and Casey.

The service to honor his life will be held 2 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the chapel of Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. The family will receive friends from 1:00-1:45 pm prior to the service. Interment will be held at Forest Lawn East Cemetery.

Condolences may be offered and a complete obituary viewed at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 16, 2019
Charlotte, NC   (704) 332-7133
