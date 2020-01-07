Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Andrigoula Stathopoulos, 88, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on Saturday, the 4th of January 2020 at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. Andrigoula was born on the 8th of August 1931 in Milia, Evrytanias, Greece, daughter of the late Efthimios and Eleni Lainis. Mrs. Stathopoulos came to Charlotte, NC in December of 1971 with her family and was employed by Lance. After retiring, she enjoyed spending the summer months in Greece. Her activities revolved around her family and she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and was blessed to have been able to spend time with her 9 great grandchildren. Andrigoula also enjoyed her wonderful friends, gardening and knitting in her spare time. Surviving are her daughter: Eugenia Hondros and husband, John; son, Spero Stathopoulos and wife, Meena; daughter, Eleni Lironis and husband, Pete; grandson, Dr. Takie Hondros and wife, Dena and their children: Evy, Yanni and Gia; granddaughter, Sophia Thomopoulos and husband, Peter and their children: Adriani and Ioanna; granddaughter, Andrigoula Karanikas and husband, Dimitri and their children: Pano and Hrisanthi; grandson, George Stathopoulos and wife, Vicki and their children: Spiro and Amalia; grandson, Andreas Stathopoulos; grandson, Hristos Lironis and wife, Valerie; and grandsons: Thimios Lironis and George Lironis; two sisters: Maria Karagkiozi and Eirini Kalatzaki and a sister-in-law, Effie Lainis and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Georgios Stathopoulos, a brother, John Lainis and a sister, Paraskevi Steiakakis. The visitation will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, the 9th of January 2020 followed by the Trisagion and the Funeral service at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will greet family and friends after the interment at Holy Trinity in Father "C" Hall. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Foundation, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203. Notes of condolences and encouragement may be made to the family by visiting





