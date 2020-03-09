Androniki Zaharopoulos (1941 - 2020)
Mrs. Androniki Zaharopoulos, 79, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on Thursday, the 5th of March, 2020. She was born the 2nd of March, 1941 in Greece. She is survived by her husband, Lambros Zaharopoulos; her son, George Poulous and wife, Maria ; daughter, Eleni Zaharpolous; her sister, Georgia Tsioumas and husband, Jimmy; 3 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Tuesday, the 10th of March, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 9, 2020
