Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela Karras Ballas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Angela Karras Ballas, passed peacefully to heaven on Friday, March 13, 2020, just two days following what would have been her sixty-fourth wedding anniversary. She was surrounded in her final years and days by her loving family. She recently lived with her daughter, Teresa and her family as she battled the final stages of Alzheimer's disease with quiet dignity. Angela was born on August 18, 1933 in the village of Paparousion, Evrytanian, Greece to the late Nick and Frances (Anastasis) Karras.



Angela came to Charlotte in 1949 with her parents, sister and brother. In 1955, she met and married her loving husband, Jimmy where they owned and operated various restaurants and raised their four children. Angela was richly entwined in the Charlotte Greek Orthodox community and a member of Holy Trinity for seventy-one years. She was a devout Christian, mother and spouse. She assisted in the church festival, Philoptochos, Evrytanian Association and various other organizations and associations. She was a woman of classic grace, elegance and resolute strength who loved and cared for all who crossed her path. As a dear friend described her, "Angela cared more how you were doing than she cared or focused on her own thoughts or feelings." Even in regular hospital visits to friends and family, she could be found in strangers' rooms, visiting, sharing and caring.



Angela was predeceased by her loving husband, Demetrios (Jimmy) Ballas and brother, Tommy N. Karras. She is survived by her children, Anthony Ballas, Nickolas and wife, Kiki Ballas, Teresa and husband, Jim Meletiou, John and wife, Donna Ballas. She was blessed and loved by five beautiful granddaughters; Angelika, Jaimee and Sydney Ballas; Arianna and Gabriella Meletiou of whom she adored. Also surviving is her beloved sister, Patricia Triantis and her husband, John as well as many loving family members, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and multitudes of friends.



The family would like to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to Ms. Rena Antoniou of Evia, Greece who lovingly cared for Angela for over five years with dedication and never-ending devotion. They would also like to give thanks to the exceptional team at Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region for their assistance and compassionate care. The circle of love and support which Angela effortlessly gave to others was given back to her and for that, we will be eternally grateful.



Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. A Trisagion Service will immediately follow the visitation.



Funeral Services for Angela will be on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Holy Trinity officiated by Father Vasileios Tsourlis, Cathedral Dean and Vicar. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Foundation of Charlotte, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Angela Karras Ballas, passed peacefully to heaven on Friday, March 13, 2020, just two days following what would have been her sixty-fourth wedding anniversary. She was surrounded in her final years and days by her loving family. She recently lived with her daughter, Teresa and her family as she battled the final stages of Alzheimer's disease with quiet dignity. Angela was born on August 18, 1933 in the village of Paparousion, Evrytanian, Greece to the late Nick and Frances (Anastasis) Karras.Angela came to Charlotte in 1949 with her parents, sister and brother. In 1955, she met and married her loving husband, Jimmy where they owned and operated various restaurants and raised their four children. Angela was richly entwined in the Charlotte Greek Orthodox community and a member of Holy Trinity for seventy-one years. She was a devout Christian, mother and spouse. She assisted in the church festival, Philoptochos, Evrytanian Association and various other organizations and associations. She was a woman of classic grace, elegance and resolute strength who loved and cared for all who crossed her path. As a dear friend described her, "Angela cared more how you were doing than she cared or focused on her own thoughts or feelings." Even in regular hospital visits to friends and family, she could be found in strangers' rooms, visiting, sharing and caring.Angela was predeceased by her loving husband, Demetrios (Jimmy) Ballas and brother, Tommy N. Karras. She is survived by her children, Anthony Ballas, Nickolas and wife, Kiki Ballas, Teresa and husband, Jim Meletiou, John and wife, Donna Ballas. She was blessed and loved by five beautiful granddaughters; Angelika, Jaimee and Sydney Ballas; Arianna and Gabriella Meletiou of whom she adored. Also surviving is her beloved sister, Patricia Triantis and her husband, John as well as many loving family members, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and multitudes of friends.The family would like to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to Ms. Rena Antoniou of Evia, Greece who lovingly cared for Angela for over five years with dedication and never-ending devotion. They would also like to give thanks to the exceptional team at Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region for their assistance and compassionate care. The circle of love and support which Angela effortlessly gave to others was given back to her and for that, we will be eternally grateful.Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. A Trisagion Service will immediately follow the visitation.Funeral Services for Angela will be on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Holy Trinity officiated by Father Vasileios Tsourlis, Cathedral Dean and Vicar. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Foundation of Charlotte, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close