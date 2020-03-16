Angela Karras Ballas, passed peacefully to heaven on Friday, March 13, 2020.
In light of the Coronavirus outbreak and the Governor's restrictions on gatherings, all services for Mrs. Ballas will be private and for immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Foundation of Charlotte, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 16, 2020