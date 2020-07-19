Angela "Angeliki" Kotsokalis, 91, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was one of eight children, born on November 11, 1928 in Stenoma Greece to the late, Konstantinos and Fotini Lazos Skenteris.
Angeliki emigrated to the United States in 1973 and settled in Charlotte, NC. She worked at the Lance Factory for ten years. Her happiest moments in life were when she spent time with her family. She had a great sense of humor and was quick witted. Angeliki was very loving, helpful and supportive of her family. She also strived to help others. Angeliki will be greatly missed.
Angeliki was predeceased by her husband, Stefanos of whom she was married to for fifty-six years. She is survived by her children; Stavros Kotsokalis and his wife, Aleka, Serafim Kotsokalis and his wife, Mary and Dina Kostopoulos and her husband, John; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Angeliki is also survived by her brothers; Pete and George Skenteris; sisters, Cleo Stathopoulos, Georgia Mantekas and Presbytera Noula Vlahos.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Attn: Pew Restoration Project, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.
May Her Memory Be Eternal.
