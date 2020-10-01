1/1
Angela Walker
Angela Kallas Walker, 58, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. Born October 17, 1961, in Brockton, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Alexander Michael and Katharina Will Kalavros.

Angela was witty, humorous, and boundlessly generous; she would do anything and everything for her family, a friend, and even a stranger. She was a talented florist; she could make a gorgeous bouquet in 2 minutes that would look as if it had taken her hours. She was known for her love of the "oldies" and her humorous "30-minute sweeps" before her husband came home from work. Angela was able to see her three children graduate from college and her daughter get married. She loved her "shark free zones" at the beach but always felt safest and most comfortable at home with her family. Angela loved her pups, her family, and her friends more than anything. She was an old soul with an immense heart; she will be missed greatly.

Angela is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Max David Walker II; children: Nicholas David Walker, Kaitlyn Joanna Tompkins and her husband, Zachary Dennis Tompkins, and Alexander Max Walker; brother, Andy Kallas and his wife, Sandy; half-siblings: Doris Gyorody and David Kallas and his wife, Kim; and many more loving family and friends

In addition to her parents, Angela was preceded in death by her half-brother, Michael Kallas.

The family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. with a celebration of Angela's life to be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service, 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte. A public outside gathering will follow services at 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, 4150 Yancey Road Charlotte, NC 28217.

In lieu of sending flowers please consider donating in Angela's name to one of the following causes: ALA, www.lung.org, to help the fight against lung disease and cancer so maybe in the future, we can prevent this terrible affliction; St. Jude's, www.stjude.org, because Angela was a long time supporter of their organization; and/or to the Humane Society, www.humanesociety.org, to help the animals she loved so much.

Online condolences may be made at www.Angela-Walker.com and www.HankinsandWhittington.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28203
(704) 315-6241
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
