Angelene Holbrook Baskins (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this time."
    - The Staff of Gordon Funeral Service
Service Information
Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.
1904 Lancaster Avenue
Monroe, NC
28112
(704)-283-8141
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
First Baptist Church of Monroe
109 W. Morrow Ave.
Monroe, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Monroe
109 W. Morrow Ave.
Monroe, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Angelene Holbrook Baskins, 84, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was born April 26, 1935 in Wilkes County, NC daughter of the late Lloyd Earl & Pauline Smith Holbrook.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Monroe, 109 W. Morrow Ave., Monroe, NC 28112. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 PM until 1:45 PM in the church parlor.

Full obit can be read at www.gordonfuneralservice.com

Gordon Funeral Service & Crematory is caring for the Baskins Family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.