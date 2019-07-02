Angelene Holbrook Baskins, 84, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was born April 26, 1935 in Wilkes County, NC daughter of the late Lloyd Earl & Pauline Smith Holbrook.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Monroe, 109 W. Morrow Ave., Monroe, NC 28112. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 PM until 1:45 PM in the church parlor.
Full obit can be read at www.gordonfuneralservice.com
Gordon Funeral Service & Crematory is caring for the Baskins Family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 2, 2019