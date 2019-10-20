Celeste Cranford-White, age 47, passed peacefully on October 16, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 14, 1972 in Hickory, NC to James and Frances Cranford.
Celeste graduated with a Bachelor's in Textile Design from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 1994. She was married to Jason White, DVM, December 1999. When Jason opened his veterinary practice in 2009, Celeste became Office Manager. Celeste enjoyed getting to know people on a personal level. She was a central figure in the success of the practice and creating the family atmosphere that continues today. She worked alongside her husband until the birth of their children. Celeste considered her children her greatest achievement. She truly loved all aspects of motherhood. Her hobbies included sewing, gardening, crafting, and decorating.
Celeste is survived by her parents, James and Frances Cranford; husband, Dr. Jason White; and her beloved children: Quinten, Anson, and Larkin.
The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at Christ Lutheran Church on Providence Road, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to -Light the Night or Charlie's Heart Foundation.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 20, 2019