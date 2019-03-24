Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angelo Lettieri. View Sign





He was born in Rofrano, Italy to the late Ottavio and Antonia Cetrangola Lettieri, on March 19, 1927.



He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Angelina; daughter, MaryAnn Ayala (Rafael) of Fort Mill, SC; brothers, John Lettieri of Kingston, NY and Vito Lettieri of Fort Mill, SC, and his fur grandbaby Louki.



Angelo especially loved reminiscing about his family and trips to Italy, and his special cousin Teresa, and all of his loved ones there. Although born in Italy, he moved to the U.S. at 2 1/2 when his dad, Ottavio, fought for the U.S. during WWI and he and his family were granted his U.S. citizenship.



Though raised during the Depression, he and his brothers found ways to make money for the family. With humble beginnings, he worked hard to become a successful leader with Con Edison Power Company, rising to the level of Superintendent for the borough of Queens, NY.



Angelo's strong faith in the Lord directed every aspect of his life, both with his family and everyone he came in contact with. He was a man of integrity and moral strength, yet gentle in spirit and loved to laugh. He served as Deacon and Board member of Bellerose Assembly of God in NY, and on the Board of Crown Christian Center in Charlotte. Angelo sang in the choir for many years in NY and loved to sing worship songs.



Although having only one child, he was a father and mentor to many. He possessed practical wisdom and guidance, always communicated with love and gentleness. While in his late 70's & 80's, he helped to take care of cherished 'Grandma Rosa', and his sister in law, Jo, a.k.a. 'The Judge'. He was 'Gramps' to his nieces, 'Zio' to special extended family and 'Daughter # 2' to a dear friend. He was a man of great compassion for those in need, with a special gift to help so many others- known and unknown- through the giving of his many talents and resources.



His trade was Electrician but could fix just about anything.



He and his wife Angie did a lot of traveling in their lifetime, and loved getaways with friends and family. His joy was seeing and enjoying time with his family and just sitting around the table talking about life and his loved ones. A particular love was dining out and enjoying new restaurants through his 90's, and ordering his favorite fish dish.



His influence on many lives is apparent today in so many ways. He left a legacy that few could match. A man of God, honor and integrity.



A visitation will be held from 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday March 29, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Home, Pineville.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at McEwen Funeral Service, Pineville Chapel.



Burial with Military Honors will follow at Forest Lawn East Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to; Good Shepard United Methodist Church, 13110 Moss Rd, Charlotte NC 28273, for "No longer slaves for trafficking" (an initiative for saving girls from sex trafficking).



Online condolences may be offered at

10500 Park Road

Charlotte , NC 28210

