Angie Madigan, 53, of Charlotte, NC went home to be with Our Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. She was born in Charlotte on June 14, 1967 to Larry and Mary (Lamb) Williams. Angie graduated from West Mecklenburg High School in 1985. She attended UNCC for a brief period, but realized her talents and interests were better suited for the medical/clinical types of environments so she could improve the lives of others.
The definition of a selfless, compassionate, genuine person, Angie put the interests of others before herself each day. Although her first priorities were always her children and family, Angie's entire existence centered around helping and caring for others. Angie worked for Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates (CEENTA) for twenty-seven years as a Certified Ophthalmic Technician, Clinical Coordinator and many other roles within the organization. With a focus in the ophthalmic field, Angie began her career in an entry level position. Utilizing her incredible work ethic and passion to help, along with her beautiful personality and calming demeanor, she gained a wide variety of knowledge and experience through the years to progress and become an extremely valuable asset for CEENTA doctors, staff and ultimately, patients.
Angie was blessed with a personality and spirit that positively affected everyone she encountered both personally and professionally. Her other passions included reading, cooking, music, singing, digital crossword puzzles, involvement in her children's recreational activities, socializing with friends and neighbors and spending time with family.
She is survived by her husband, Matt Madigan; children, Olivia and Patrick of Charlotte, NC; parents, Larry and Mary Williams of Newton, NC; brother, Larry Wayne Williams and his wife, Jackie; nieces and nephew, Lydia, Ava and Seth all of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Angie was a member of Selwyn Avenue Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, where a private family memorial service will be held at 5:30 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/SAPCPCUSA/
. Friends are invited to attend a brief candlelight vigil on Friday from 7:00 PM-7:20 PM at the church, 2929 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28209. Social distancing guidelines and masks are required for those in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Angie's memory to Atrium Health Foundation, Attn: Carolinas Lung Cancer Fund, 208 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203 or through their website https://www.atriumhealthfoundation.org/tribute/
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com
.