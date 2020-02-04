Anita G "Bernie" Piemont, age 96, passed away at her home in Charlotte, NC, on Monday, January 20, 2020.
Born in 1923, in Orange, NJ, she moved to Charlotte in 1972. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother, and a generous and supportive friend to many.
She is survived by her children, Anita Gersch, and Joe, Jeff, and Steve Piemont. Bernie was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Joseph T. Piemont.
A memorial gathering will be held at 2pm, February 8, 2020, at The Cypress of Charlotte. All those touched by Bernie's loving life are welcome.
Memorial contributions should be sent to Hospice at Charlotte.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 4, 2020