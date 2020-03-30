Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita White. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anita Lorraine DeVarney White PORTER, TX - Anita Lorraine DeVarney White, age 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, just one week prior to her 97th birthday. Anita was a devout catholic and a loving wife to her husband John of 59 years and their family. She was born on March 16, 1923, the oldest child of Edward A. DeVarney and Hermine Matte DeVarney of Winooski, Vermont. Anita was married to John White in 1946, her high school sweetheart, with whom she had seven children, her daughters Kathy, Susan and Jane, her sons Jack, Michael, Tim and Jeff, and her 20 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Anita and John relocated their family from their home in Burlington, VT to Charlotte, NC in 1957, where Anita went to work for the Eastern Airlines Corporation. She worked for the airlines for 20+ years until her retirement at the age of 62. Anita was an amazing woman with an avid interest in the church, music, baseball and her passion for anything to do with aviation and NASA. Her hobbies included sewing & knitting and her desire for reading and researching just about anything. She possessed exceptional letter writing skills and she treasured writing to those she loved and cared for. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her and would only want all of us to know that she is right where she wants to be, in God's embrace in heaven. A memorial service will be held in late September in Winooski, Vermont where Anita and John's remains will be laid to rest together during her favorite and most beautiful time of the year, the changing of the New England seasons. A formal announcement of this event will be forthcoming. In remembrance of her, donations can be made in her name to at

Anita Lorraine DeVarney White PORTER, TX - Anita Lorraine DeVarney White, age 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, just one week prior to her 97th birthday. Anita was a devout catholic and a loving wife to her husband John of 59 years and their family. She was born on March 16, 1923, the oldest child of Edward A. DeVarney and Hermine Matte DeVarney of Winooski, Vermont. Anita was married to John White in 1946, her high school sweetheart, with whom she had seven children, her daughters Kathy, Susan and Jane, her sons Jack, Michael, Tim and Jeff, and her 20 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Anita and John relocated their family from their home in Burlington, VT to Charlotte, NC in 1957, where Anita went to work for the Eastern Airlines Corporation. She worked for the airlines for 20+ years until her retirement at the age of 62. Anita was an amazing woman with an avid interest in the church, music, baseball and her passion for anything to do with aviation and NASA. Her hobbies included sewing & knitting and her desire for reading and researching just about anything. She possessed exceptional letter writing skills and she treasured writing to those she loved and cared for. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her and would only want all of us to know that she is right where she wants to be, in God's embrace in heaven. A memorial service will be held in late September in Winooski, Vermont where Anita and John's remains will be laid to rest together during her favorite and most beautiful time of the year, the changing of the New England seasons. A formal announcement of this event will be forthcoming. In remembrance of her, donations can be made in her name to at https://www.stjude.org , Anita's favorite charity. Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.