Anjali departed this life on April 18, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Bobby Arnold, Jr., her loving children Kyle, Chase and Chloe, Mother-Gloria Das, Sister-Shanti Das, Brother-Ashok (Geri) Das, Mother In Law-Lurlene Arnold, Sister-In Law Michelle (Gary) Brightwell and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 26 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8015 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy, Charlotte, NC at 11:00 AM. A visitation for family and friends will be held tonight from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers contributions be made in her honor to "-Central and Western North Carolina" and "Silence the Shame, Inc." (A Mental Health Advocacy Foundation- www.silencetheshame.com). Online condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 25, 2019