Ann Astin Hardin died peacefully at the Harris Hospice at Presbyterian Hospital, on Monday, August 3, 2020. She lived life with joy, energy, and abundance, out and about until nine days before her passing. She was born on December 17, 1936, at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, the only child of Robert Cobb Astin and Chloe Myrtice "Sallie" Hutchins Astin. She grew up in East Point, Georgia, with a sojourn in Washington DC during her father's World War II service in the U. S. Navy. She was a proud graduate of Russell High School. She graduated at age 20 from Emory University with highest honors, in the first class of women admitted to its business school. She married William Gregg Hardin, Jr., on July 4, 1956. Together they raised Elizabeth A. Hardin, William G. Hardin III, and Melinda J. H. Koenigsberg while Ann was deeply engaged in civic and church leadership in East Point and Charlotte, NC. She was a Daughter of the King, a commitment that shaped her life beginning at her initiation at the Church of the Resurrection in East Point. In her early forties, she returned to career, becoming a certified public accountant and leader in local and national accounting professional organizations. She was deeply involved with the ministries of Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, with her husband on the board of Chapel of Christ the King and the Kanuga Board of Visitors, as a volunteer for Loaves & Fishes, on the start-up team and board of Charlotte's Ten Thousand Villages, and on the St. Peter's Foundation Board. For nearly a third of her life, she was a widow. Her independence and tenacity, coupled with her wide-open love of others, compelled her to be the best friend one could have. When diagnosed with dementia in 2011, she continued to live life to the fullest, again making friends everywhere she went - hospitals, rehab facilities, Merrywood, and more.She has shaped the lives of many, including daughters Elizabeth A. Hardin and husband Geoff McLaughlin and Melinda J. H. Koenigsberg and husband Sammy and son William G. Hardin III and wife Alyson. The love she leaves for her grandchildren, step grandsons, and step great grandson will sustain them: Noey Koenigsberg (Matt Hoang), Jonah Koenigsberg (Emily Parworth), Anna Koenigsberg Henry (Bryan), Micah Koenigsberg, Benjamin Koenigsberg, Abigail Koenigsberg, Ruth Koenigsberg, Ezra Koenigsberg, Josephine Jenkins Hardin, Ryan C. McLaughlin, Daniel G. McLaughlin (Shannan), and Davis McLaughlin. The love she shared with her cousins and family of all sorts illuminated her life: the Hutchinses, Astins, Bobos, Pools, Frandanos, Franeks, Davises, Hardins, Luederses.The family is profoundly grateful for support of caregiving teams from ATLAS and Home Instead, at the time of her death including Shenna Anderson, Pam Twiggs, Jackie Hernandez, and Karen Sherrill of ATLAS and Tamika China, Sharlene Green, and Ann's longest-serving caregiver, Linda McDaniel. Our family has expanded through the love of these women, and others, and the journeys we have shared. Our gratitude is beyond words for the people of Holy Comforter Episcopal Church. The life-giving love they shared with Ann and her family for decades was the foundation for Ann's work in the world. Their full inclusion of her and recognition of her at all times as a child of God is a witness to what and who matters.Those who wish to donate in Ann's honor may wish to consider any charity that feeds the hungry, houses the homeless, educates those who are underserved, and raises up those who seek beloved community. A service to celebrate Ann's life will be livestreamed in early fall.