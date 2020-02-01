Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Bailey Fitzgerald. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 3:00 PM Park Pointe Village Community Room Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Ann Bailey Fitzgerald, 86, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Willow Brooke Court Skilled Care.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Park Pointe Village Community Room, with Chaplain Randy Wright officiating.



Born in Charlotte, NC, Ms. Fitzgerald was the daughter of the late James Luther Bailey and the late Minnie Michum Bailey. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sara Lynn Bailey. She was a homemaker and enjoyed knitting, traveling, especially to the mountains, and playing bridge. She loved sports, had a great sense of humor and had a big circle of friends.



Surviving are her son, Alfred Bell (Manijeh) Fitzgerald, III of Millersville, MD; her daughter, Lynn Fitzgerald (Tom) Prosser of St. Louis, MO; her grandchildren, Christina, Farah and Sean Fitzgerald; and her longtime friend, LeOra "Snooks" Lipe.



The family will receive friends following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ms. Fitzgerald's name to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731 or to Park Pointe Village, Samaritan's Fund, 3025 Chesbrough Blvd, Rock Hill, SC, 29732.

