Service Information
Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210
Graveside service 11:00 AM Forest Lawn West Cemetery
Obituary

Ann Munday Brookshire, 90, passed away peacefully on her 90th birthday, February 25th, 2020.



Ann was born in Hiddenite, NC. She was married for sixty-two years to her love, Red Brookshire, who preceded her in passing ten years ago. They moved to the community of Oakdale, near Charlotte where she was a loving mom to her five children. She was an active member of the Oakdale community and Pleasant Grove Methodist Church, and later, Pineville United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who showed her kids the straight and true way, all while working in the family business. She was always there when her kids needed her, but let them learn from their own mistakes, and was there to pick up the pieces afterwards, A quiet, but strong woman, she was a lover of the beach, North Carolina mountains and a passionate reader up until her death. Ann was a loyal supporter of local sports including the Hornets and Panthers.



Ann is survived, by her five children: Devon, Fonda, Joan, Jean, and Ben, and her five grandchildren: Megan and Murphy Lee, and Hunter, Tucker, and Savannah Brookshire; and one great grandchild, Harrison.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm on February 28, 2020 at McEwen Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn West Cemetery on Saturday February 29 at 11:00 am.



In lieu of flowers, the family ask that contributions be made in Ann's memory to Pineville United Methodist Church, 110 South Polk St., Pineville, NC 28134.



Online condolences may be made at

