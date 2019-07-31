Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Chaplin McNinch. View Sign Service Information Carl M Ellington Funeral Services 727 E MOREHEAD ST Charlotte , NC 28202 (704)-334-6700 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Chaplin McNinch, 84, beloved wife and loving mother, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her home in Charlotte, NC. She was born February 11, 1935, in Charlotte, NC to the late Saxby Chaplin and Elizabeth Mather Chaplin. Ann was an avid reader and loved tending to flowers in her garden. She was artistic and creative. Ann was a thoughtful and loving friend, never forgetting a birthday or other special remembrance. She inspired others with her warmth, grace, perseverance and quiet strength. She was loved by everyone who met her. Ann is survived by her daughter, Blair McNinch Duncan, of Winston Salem, NC and son, Samuel S. "Bo" McNinch, IV (Gigi) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; grandchildren, Hunter and Merritt Duncan, Megan, Anna and Bryan McNinch; step-granddaughters, Landon Wehbe (Ramsey) and Ally Maguire (Tim); sister, Jeanne Rudisill; brother, Saxby Chaplin (Elizabeth); and brother-in-law, Jerry McNinch (Barbara). She was preceded in death by husband, Samuel S. McNinch, III; sister, Betty Blythe; son-in-law, Bobby Duncan; sister-in-law, Sissy Fox (Buddy); and step-grandson, John Lacey. A service to celebrate Ann's life will be held at 1 pm on Friday, August 2, 2019, in the sanctuary of Myers Park Unity Methodist Church with a reception following in the Parish Life Building. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Myers Park United Methodist Church, 1501 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC, 28207 or Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC, 28226.





