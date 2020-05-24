Ann Elizabeth Caldwell
Ann Elizabeth Caldwell, age 78, wife of Dr. Harry Caldwell, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Born in Winston-Salem, she was a daughter of the late Lester B. Speas and Lillian Doreatha Speas. Mrs. Caldwell was a graduate of Livingstone College in Salisbury and was retired from the Social Security Administration. She was a very active member of Center Grove AME Zion Church in Tobaccoville and was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother who had an infectious smile and a great sense of humor.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Caldwell is survived by seven children, Anita Leak, Angela Ingram, Alfred K. Leak, Jr. (Karen), Amanda Alexander (Steven), Shelia Caldwell, Cornell Caldwell (Nina), and Tina Handi; 14 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; a sister, Rev. Belinda Harris; an uncle, Charlie Payne; an aunt, Mary Frances Payne; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and 4 brothers and sisters.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held by the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.

Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
