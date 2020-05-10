I was so saddened to read of Mrs. Sinks passing. She was my favorite teacher and is the reason I am a teacher today! I was a first grade student in her class at Ashley Park Elementary school in 1988. We used to wear our Clemson orange on Friday, she would even wear her orange lipstick! I recently (last month) found a note that Mrs. Sink mailed to me the summer after first grade. It is something I will treasure forever! I am now finishing my 15th year of teaching Kindergarten! I wish I could have told her the impact she made on my life as a teacher!

Lindsay Phillips

Student