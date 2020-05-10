Ann Farmer Sink, 90, entered the church triumphant and the eternal presence of God on May 2, 2020 with her children by her side. Ann was born on December 8, 1929 in Wilmington, NC to Graham and Alice Farmer. Ann grew up in Wilmington and spent many days at her grandparents' home at Carolina Beach where she met her future husband, Jack. She never lost her love for the beach where her family spent many summers in Wilmington and Wrighstville Beach, and where they still enjoy "the beach house".
After graduating from Woman's College of North Carolina (UNCG), she taught one year in High Point, NC before marrying and moving to Charlotte when Jack started his career teaching and coaching at Myers Park High School. Ann spent her time raising their 4 children, teaching, and taking them all over to cheer on Jack's teams. She set the standard for being the dedicated coach's wife and at times did her best to keep the umpires in line. She taught kindergarten at Grace Methodist Church and then spent 25 years teaching at Selwyn Elementary, Enderly Park, and Ashley Park. After retiring from CMS she taught preschool for many years at Myers Park Presbyterian Weekday School. Ann truly loved teaching, and her students knew she loved them by all the hugs she was famous for giving.
Being a teacher, mother, and coach's wife didn't leave much time for hobbies of her own. She didn't like crafts or cooking, but she was a good cook and her family still enjoys "Grandma's spaghetti". What she did like was walking, and she would walk in the neighborhood, the track at the preschool, and in the mall. She would always brag about her "6 miles a day" - even when she was no longer doing it.
Ann's true passion, though, was her family and attending every ballgame, swim meet, and whatever activity her children and grandchildren were involved in from their early years through college. She was their biggest fan and through her family became a huge fan of Myers Park, Clemson, and Lenoir-Rhyne.
Her 90th birthday party just a few months ago showed how truly she was loved. All of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were there to help celebrate, as well as Ann's sister and brother and most of their families. It was a very happy time for her.
Ann is survived by her children, Cathy Neill (Rob), Carol Tucker (Kirk), Brenda Smith (Brick), Jack Sink (Becky); her grandchildren, Doug Neill (Rachael), Brian Neill (Emily), Drew Neill (Angie), Logan Smith (Jessie), Courtney Sink, Dustin McAfee (Meaghan), Hunter McAfee (Porsha); great-grandchildren, Lily Neill, Elle, Grace, and Emmeline Neill, Scarlett and Graham Neill, Violet and Knox Smith, and Kennedy Wilkes. She is also survived by her sister, Alice Davis of Wilson, NC and brother, Graham Farmer (Miriam) of Charlotte and five loving nieces. Ann was predeceased by her husband of almost 64 years, Jack, daughter-in-law, Pat Sink, and granddaughter, Jessica Wilkes.
The family wishes to thank the staffs at Chandler Place Memory Care in Rock Hill, SC and Providence Care who gave such loving care to Ann for the past three years. They became true family friends.
A service to celebrate Ann's life will be held at a later date at Christ Lutheran Church where Ann and Jack were charter members. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice or to the CMS Foundation which directs funds to a school for its specific needs. Those can be made online at www.cms-foundation.org or mailed to CMS Foundation 4421 Stuart Andrew Blvd. Suite 100 Charlotte NC 28217. J.B. Tallent Funeral Service is handling arrangements for the Sink family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 10, 2020.