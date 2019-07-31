Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Foley Seal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Foley Seal, age 86, beloved wife of the late Lt. Colonel William Raymond Seal, USAF, Retired, died on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Wellington Foley and Ann Laverty Foley. Mrs. Seal was a homemaker and lived in Sumter for many years before moving to Shads Landing in Charlotte. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.



Surviving are two daughters, Catherine A. Seal and Cynthia S. Brown, both of Charlotte, NC; three grandchildren, Heather, Zachary and Joshua; one sister, Jean Foley of Vernon Hills, IL; two nieces, Elizabeth Graydon of Illinois, and Mary Pat Bellak of Florida; and two nephews, Jimmy Graydon of Tennessee and Bill Seal of Virginia.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Graydon.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Bullock Funeral Home Chapel, 1190 Wilson Hall Road, Sumter, SC. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Shads Landing, 9131 Benfield Road, Charlotte, NC.



You may go to



The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home for the arrangements.

Ann Foley Seal, age 86, beloved wife of the late Lt. Colonel William Raymond Seal, USAF, Retired, died on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Wellington Foley and Ann Laverty Foley. Mrs. Seal was a homemaker and lived in Sumter for many years before moving to Shads Landing in Charlotte. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.Surviving are two daughters, Catherine A. Seal and Cynthia S. Brown, both of Charlotte, NC; three grandchildren, Heather, Zachary and Joshua; one sister, Jean Foley of Vernon Hills, IL; two nieces, Elizabeth Graydon of Illinois, and Mary Pat Bellak of Florida; and two nephews, Jimmy Graydon of Tennessee and Bill Seal of Virginia.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Graydon.A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Bullock Funeral Home Chapel, 1190 Wilson Hall Road, Sumter, SC. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Shads Landing, 9131 Benfield Road, Charlotte, NC.You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com and sign the family's guest book.The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home for the arrangements. Published in Charlotte Observer on July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close