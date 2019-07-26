Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Girson Schorr. View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Shiva 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ken and Jane Schorr's 7319 Valleybrook View Map Service 7:00 PM brief service Ken and Jane Schorr's at 7319 Valleybrook View Map Shiva 4:00 PM - 8:30 PM Jessica and Allen Saxe's 2216 Dilworth Rd West View Map Shiva 7:30 PM minyan Jessica and Allen Saxe's 2216 Dilworth Rd West View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Eastern Europe on March 4, 1925, Ann Girson Schorr died on July 24, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. Fleeing antisemitism in 1931, her family took an arduous journey to Argentina and a life of subsistence farming. With no grades beyond third locally, her parents, who maintained a vision of a better life for their daughters, sent her from the age of 10 to schools in distant towns where she boarded with strangers.



After her family immigrated to the US in 1946, Ann met Alvin Schorr to whom she was married from August 1948 until his death in February 2016. With the addition of three children, she devoted herself-intensely, as she did everything-to her family. She cooked, cleaned, gardened, sewed, supported Alvin's successful social work/policy career which required domestic and foreign moves, furthered her own education, and worked as a computer programmer in the days of Fortran and punch cards. After earning a BA in metropolitan studies from NYU, she worked for New York City government as a statistician and demographer. Later she was Director of Research at the Jewish Federation in Cleveland.



Alvin's and her lives were filled with family, friends, art, theater, and travel. They developed enduring friendships that transcended generations, enhanced by Ann's ability to entertain a crowd on short notice, organize social activities, and make romantic matches.



Doing for others was her way, whether providing advice and help to friends, friends of friends, and extended family or standing up for what was right. Much to Ann's joy and credit, her children and grandchildren traveled and met faraway family who welcomed them with unqualified love and with whom they made their own deep connections.



Late in life, she wrote "Finding a Place in the World," a memoir of growing up in Argentina. Only when her children read it did they understand the deprivation she had overcome. Yet she said she was not bitter because she was grateful for the sacrifices others made for her.



In 2007, Alvin and Ann moved to Charlotte where they enjoyed several good years near their children and grandchildren.



Her last years brought the indignities of Alzheimer disease. Even when she could barely speak, she still offered food to visitors. She would have taken some consolation in knowing that caring for Alvin and her brought her children closer. You taught us well, Mom.



Among those who will miss her greatly are her children, Jessica Schorr Saxe (Allen), Kenneth Schorr (Jane Marcus), Wendy Schorr (Steve Cruz); sister Sonia Monin; grandchildren Kafia Saxe (Lloyd Canning), Edward Saxe, Talia Saxe, Jeremy Saxe, Lily Schorr, Karen Dimentstein; great-grandchildren Mikah and Ezra Canning; and nephews, nieces, cousins and friends worldwide. Her husband Alvin, parents Benjamin and Dora Girson, and younger sister Ines Girson Baron preceded her in death.



Funeral will be in Riverside Cemetery in New Jersey where she will be buried near three generations of family. In Charlotte, shiva calls to visit and comfort the family are encouraged on Tuesday July 30 at Ken and Jane Schorr's at 7319 Valleybrook from 4 to 8 pm, with a brief service at 7 pm and on Wednesday July 31 at Jessica and Allen Saxe's 2216 Dilworth Rd West from 4 to 8:30 pm, with a shiva minyan at 7:30 pm.



Memorial donations may be made to: Kenneth L Schorr Sustainable Projects Fund, Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy,



Online condolences may be shared through

Born in Eastern Europe on March 4, 1925, Ann Girson Schorr died on July 24, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. Fleeing antisemitism in 1931, her family took an arduous journey to Argentina and a life of subsistence farming. With no grades beyond third locally, her parents, who maintained a vision of a better life for their daughters, sent her from the age of 10 to schools in distant towns where she boarded with strangers.After her family immigrated to the US in 1946, Ann met Alvin Schorr to whom she was married from August 1948 until his death in February 2016. With the addition of three children, she devoted herself-intensely, as she did everything-to her family. She cooked, cleaned, gardened, sewed, supported Alvin's successful social work/policy career which required domestic and foreign moves, furthered her own education, and worked as a computer programmer in the days of Fortran and punch cards. After earning a BA in metropolitan studies from NYU, she worked for New York City government as a statistician and demographer. Later she was Director of Research at the Jewish Federation in Cleveland.Alvin's and her lives were filled with family, friends, art, theater, and travel. They developed enduring friendships that transcended generations, enhanced by Ann's ability to entertain a crowd on short notice, organize social activities, and make romantic matches.Doing for others was her way, whether providing advice and help to friends, friends of friends, and extended family or standing up for what was right. Much to Ann's joy and credit, her children and grandchildren traveled and met faraway family who welcomed them with unqualified love and with whom they made their own deep connections.Late in life, she wrote "Finding a Place in the World," a memoir of growing up in Argentina. Only when her children read it did they understand the deprivation she had overcome. Yet she said she was not bitter because she was grateful for the sacrifices others made for her.In 2007, Alvin and Ann moved to Charlotte where they enjoyed several good years near their children and grandchildren.Her last years brought the indignities of Alzheimer disease. Even when she could barely speak, she still offered food to visitors. She would have taken some consolation in knowing that caring for Alvin and her brought her children closer. You taught us well, Mom.Among those who will miss her greatly are her children, Jessica Schorr Saxe (Allen), Kenneth Schorr (Jane Marcus), Wendy Schorr (Steve Cruz); sister Sonia Monin; grandchildren Kafia Saxe (Lloyd Canning), Edward Saxe, Talia Saxe, Jeremy Saxe, Lily Schorr, Karen Dimentstein; great-grandchildren Mikah and Ezra Canning; and nephews, nieces, cousins and friends worldwide. Her husband Alvin, parents Benjamin and Dora Girson, and younger sister Ines Girson Baron preceded her in death.Funeral will be in Riverside Cemetery in New Jersey where she will be buried near three generations of family. In Charlotte, shiva calls to visit and comfort the family are encouraged on Tuesday July 30 at Ken and Jane Schorr's at 7319 Valleybrook from 4 to 8 pm, with a brief service at 7 pm and on Wednesday July 31 at Jessica and Allen Saxe's 2216 Dilworth Rd West from 4 to 8:30 pm, with a shiva minyan at 7:30 pm.Memorial donations may be made to: Kenneth L Schorr Sustainable Projects Fund, Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy, charlottelegaladvocacy.org , Health Care Justice--NC healthcarejusticenc.org or Jewish Family Services jfscharlotte.org Online condolences may be shared through www.tallentfuneralservice.com Published in Charlotte Observer on July 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close